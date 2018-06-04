Trump Admits Contacting Russia To Get Dirt On Clinton

“This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics — and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”

In a bombshell of a tweet, President Donald Trump finally acknowledged he accepted Russian help to find dirt on then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

In true Trump fashion, he also claimed the meeting was “totally legal” — spoiler alert: it may not be.

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

The ravaged tweet came as a reply to The Washington Post report, which claimed the president, behind the entire vigorous public facade, is really worried for Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian investigation’s tightening grip on everyone close to him.

According to a Washington Post report, “Trump has confided to friends and advisers that he is worried the Mueller probe could destroy the lives of what he calls “innocent and decent people” — namely Trump Jr., who is under scrutiny by Mueller for his role organizing a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russians promising dirt on Hillary Clinton.”

Of the Trump Tower meeting controversy, which revolves mainly around Trump’s oldest son, the POTUS reportedly “does not believe his son purposefully broke the law, but is fearful nonetheless that Trump Jr. inadvertently may have wandered into legal ­jeopardy.”

However, on the forefront, Trump has come out roaring, all guns blazing — yet, still hidden behind his phone.

In a Twitter rant — something everyone following Trump’s presidency has become utterly familiar with — Trump blasted “Fake News” media for reports that he is worried about his presidency or his son’s involvement in the Trump Tower meeting and its many changing versions.

And in doing so, he may have revealed he, indeed, colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential elections.

After Trump’s shocking (or not) tweet, his attorney Jay Sekulow, also changed his stance on the meeting between Trump Jr. and Russian officials.

When asked of his previous false statements regarding the meeting — in which he stated Trump did not help dictate the statement about the Trump Tower meeting in 2016 — Sekulow took a page out of Rudy Giuliani’s book and said he had “bad information” at that time.

“I was in the case at that point, what, a couple of weeks, and there was a lot of information that was gathering,” Sekulow said on ABC’s “This Week.” “As my colleague [Trump attorney] Rudy Giuliani said I had bad information at that time. I made a mistake in my statement. ... That happens when you have cases like this.”

MUST WATCH: Trump's attorney, Jay Sekulow, backtracks on previous lie involving his false statement on the Trump Tower meeting: "I had bad information at that time and made a mistake in my statement ... over time facts develop" This is a nice way of saying "my client lied to me." pic.twitter.com/3sQpxHc73p — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 5, 2018

The timeline of the Trump Tower meeting is enough to make one’s head spin and it could prove problematic for Trump’s oldest son, who apparently lied to the Senate about the statement regarding the meeting.

Trump Jr. had initially claimed the meeting was about adopting Russian children when in fact it was about collecting information on Clinton.

At the time, Sekulow denied Trump had any involvement regarding the statement about the meeting.

“The president didn’t sign off on anything,” Sekulow had told ABC then.

However, a mere month after that statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders claimed the president gave his opinion on the statement but did not personally sign off on it.

"He weighed in, offered suggestion like any father would do," Sanders said in August 2017.

Then, in January, the claims were once again refuted when a letter from the president’s own attorneys to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, conceded the statement was “dictated” by the POTUS, contradicting previous claims whilst raising questions as to why Trump tried to hide the purpose of the meeting in the first place, that to, over such an extended period of time.

And the question still remains: if contacting Russia to find dirt on an American presidential candidate is “totally legal” like Trump said, why not just stick with that version of the story to being with?

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Leah Millis