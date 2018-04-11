Trump’s Tweets About Attack On Syria Highlight His Hypocrisy

In 2013, Trump vehemently bashed Obama for hinting about the military actions of the U.S. against Syria. In fact, he was never in favor of the attack.

Like all other inconsistencies and hypocrisies from President Trump, he attacked @BarackObama for telegraphing his military plans....yet he is telegraphing ON TWITTER that he is gonna bomb Syria. Oh lord — Jordan (@JordanChariton) April 11, 2018

President Donald Trump has reiterated time and again, how “smart” he is. He previously boasted about how he used his intelligence to maintain a diplomatic relationship with Russia— which has since gone downhill— but, most importantly, the president has always been the one to remind the public how he never announced his military plans.

However, contradictory to his previous comments, Trump just gave Russia and Iran a heads up that he will fire missiles at Syria after the alleged chemical attack by Syrian despot Bashar Al-Assad.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

The tweet surprised many; as Trump has repeatedly said that unlike former President Barack Obama, he doesn’t advertise his military actions.

“One of the things I think you’ve noticed about me is: Militarily, I don’t like to say where I’m going and what I’m doing. I’m not saying I’m doing anything one way or the other,” Trump said few months into his presidency.

However, now people are going back to his repeated condemnation of Obama administration’s decision to not take their “opponents by surprise.”

Back in 2013, when Trump was a businessman, with a weakness for tweeting out his thoughts, he vehemently bashed Obama for hinting about the military course of the U.S. against Syria, as compiled by Think Progress in their piece.

Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can't we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

For all of those fools that want to attack Syria, the U.S.has lost the vital element of surprise-so stupid-could be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

That wasn’t all; tweets show Trump was never even in the favor of attacking Syria because he thought the attack could lead to “MANY VERY BAD THINGS.” He also thought the U.S. gained nothing from the fight.

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

We should stop talking, stay out of Syria and other countries that hate us, rebuild our own country and make it strong and great again-USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2013

What I am saying is stay out of Syria. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

@walaa_3ssaf No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

In 2013, he also predicted Obama’s decision to intervene in the Syrian issue could lead to a war with Russia that may turn into a “worldwide conflict,” a conflict that is still a looming threat even though Trump has been president for over a year.

Russia is sending a fleet of ships to the Mediterranean. Obama’s war in Syria has the potential to widen into a worldwide conflict. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

Trump also bashed Bush administration employees for leading the U.S into the Iraq war and called for their removal in all decisions taken on the Syrian war. Ironically, the man who allegedly played a huge part in the Bush-era war on Iraq, John Bolton, now sits at the White House as Trump’s national security adviser.

All former Bush administration officials should have zero standing on Syria. Iraq was a waste of blood & treasure. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

Almost five years later, the tweets have come back to haunt the president as he openly told the world he will attack the Assad regime, including direct threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran.

Twitter users showed no mercy and called the president out for his hypocrisy.

I can't believe trump talked so much trash like



"you should NEVER ???????? announce military plans IN ADVANCE ????????"



and then literally tweets



"watch out russia ?? missiles are coming to syria ?? and they are new and smart ????" — MAY 17 (@dyndaaaa_) April 12, 2018

Our Genius in Chief “Trump says missiles ‘will be coming’ to Syria, taunts Russia for vowing to block them” isn’t telegraphing military plans. This is sooo different ?? https://t.co/6rYSdlyr9N pic.twitter.com/zACq6EW6dY — Sam S (@Surfbird917) April 12, 2018

Every single time the United States has signaled a retreat in Syria, Assad gassed and killed his people!



What happened to the Trump promise that under his leadership the US will never announce military plans in advance???? — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 8, 2018

Says the man who "will never reveal his military plans in advance"

-#trump warns missiles "will be coming" to #Syria, tells #Russia to "get ready" https://t.co/LLalnS5tve pic.twitter.com/RIqfKyWmF2 — Lloyd Spencer (@lloyd_t_spencer) April 11, 2018

We’re old enough to remember when Trump lambasted Obama for announcing military plans ahead of time.



Now, Trump’s doing it on Twitter using incoherent sentences. https://t.co/AUlpNJzpAa — Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) April 11, 2018

