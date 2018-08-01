Trump Tweets And Deletes Endorsement For Wrong Candidate

It appears that President Donald Trump meant to endorse Troy Balderson, who is running in a special election on Aug. 7 in another district in Ohio.

After former President Barack Obama released his first wave of 81 Democratic endorsements ahead of midterm elections, President Donald Trump tweeted his own support for a certain politician.

The problem was, however, it was the wrong candidate.

In a now-deleted tweet, Trump encouraged people to cast their votes for Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) next Tuesday, Aug. 7. But fulfilling Trump’s request will be quite difficult since Stivers isn’t even running that day, HuffPost reports.

Trump has deleted his tweet telling people to vote for Stivers on the wrong day pic.twitter.com/nRU9iWgjOP — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) August 2, 2018

It appears that Trump meant to endorse Troy Balderson, who is running in a special election on Aug. 7 in another district in Ohio. As HuffPost notes, Trump posted a separate tweet promoting Balderson after his initial blunder was deleted.

Looking forward to being in the Great State of Ohio on Saturday night where I will be campaigning hard for a truly talented future Congressman, @Troy_Balderson. See you all then! Tickets: https://t.co/8UOykaI8uf pic.twitter.com/jHdtAy5fgj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Stivers, on the other hand, won his primary already, and therefore Ohio voters will not see his name on a ballot again until November.

Naturally, Trump’s error caught the eye of Twitter users who wasted no time busting out the jokes about his constant Twitter flubs.

Uh, Steve Stivers is ... not on the ballot next week. But a loss in the special election in a neighboring district would not be good for him. pic.twitter.com/RjoCbJJThy — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) August 2, 2018

Trump screwed up Stivers with Troy Balderson. Obviously Team Trump is highly invested in #OH12. — David Miller (@DavidMiller0789) August 2, 2018

This is the attention to detail Trump brought to his meetings with Putin and Kim Jong Un. — Allan Golombek (@AllanGolombek1) August 2, 2018

Someone send this man a calendar. — Allan Golombek (@AllanGolombek1) August 2, 2018

The level of incompetence from #45 is astonishing! — gdeav (@gdeav) August 3, 2018

Ol Donnie screwed up AGAIN! — Hillbilly Slim (@slim_hillbilly) August 2, 2018

To be fair, Trump is only human, and humans make mistakes. However, as the president of the United States, he is held to higher standard than most, and there's no way around that.

Also, he tends to have slip-ups of this nature rather often, which prompts concerns about whether he's handling more important presidential duties with the same level of carelessness as he manages his tweets.

