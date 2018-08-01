© REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump Tweets And Deletes Endorsement For Wrong Candidate

Cierra Bailey
It appears that President Donald Trump meant to endorse Troy Balderson, who is running in a special election on Aug. 7 in another district in Ohio.

Close-up of President Donald Trump during his Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin.

After former President Barack Obama released his first wave of 81 Democratic endorsements ahead of midterm elections, President Donald Trump tweeted his own support for a certain politician.

The problem was, however, it was the wrong candidate.

In a now-deleted tweet, Trump encouraged people to cast their votes for Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) next Tuesday, Aug. 7. But fulfilling Trump’s request will be quite difficult since Stivers isn’t even running that day, HuffPost reports.

It appears that Trump meant to endorse Troy Balderson, who is running in a special election on Aug. 7 in another district in Ohio. As HuffPost notes, Trump posted a separate tweet promoting Balderson after his initial blunder was deleted.

Stivers, on the other hand, won his primary already, and therefore Ohio voters will not see his name on a ballot again until November.

Naturally, Trump’s error caught the eye of Twitter users who wasted no time busting out the jokes about his constant Twitter flubs.

To be fair, Trump is only human, and humans make mistakes. However, as the president of the United States, he is held to higher standard than most, and there's no way around that.

Also, he tends to have slip-ups of this nature rather often, which prompts concerns about whether he's handling more important presidential duties with the same level of carelessness as he manages his tweets.  

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

