Trump Growing Increasingly Upset With Giuliani’s Interviews: Report

Running a little late and trying to catch-up on news. Has Rudy Giuliani said anything crazy yet, today? — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 7, 2018

Ever since Rudy Giuliani was hired as President Donald Trump’s attorney, he has frequently made headlines.

With a knack for screen time, Giuliani has enjoyed the limelight but reports suggest if he keeps up with his antics, the president might just bar screen time for him altogether.

Sources close to Trump suggest he has been growing increasingly agitated with Giuliani’s off-script interviews that could end up jeopardizing his position in the Russian probe.

Giuliani dropped a huge bombshell on his Fox News interview with Sean Hannity where he said the president reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen after he paid hush money to adult movie star Stormy Daniels, days before the 2016 presidential elections. Sources close to Trump said he thinks Giuliani’s interview gave new life to Daniels’ case.

Trump later commented that the former New York mayor “needs to get his facts straight.” In an attempt to make it up to his new boss, Giuliani probably dug a bigger hole for himself, when in another interview he claimed, Cohen may have paid other women like he did Daniels.

Trump completely denies an affair with Daniels and maintains he knew nothing of the payment made to her but Giuliani’s explosive statement put him in a tough spot.

The POTUS was also reportedly unhappy with Hannity and his use of the word “funneled.”

Hannity asked Giuliani, who claimed the Daniels’ payout did not violate campaign laws, if the payment was not a problem because “they funneled it through the law firm?” To which he replied, “Funneled it through the law firm, and the president repaid him.”

According to reports, Trump has told a confidant that instead of being outright banned, Giuliani should be “benched” if he cannot improve his performance in interviews.

Although the president has not publicly confronted Giuliani, Trump’s allies have reportedly grown wary of his off-script interviews.

“They’re admitting to enough that warrants scrutiny. It shouldn’t be put on television shows off the cuff. This is not the way to handle a complicated case,” said Alan Dershowitz, the emeritus Harvard law professor who informally advises Trump on the Russia probe.

Giuliani's brutal media rampage has prompted comparisons with Anthony Scaramucci, who, similar to Giuliani, loved airtime.

Scaramucci hailed the comparison as a “big compliment” but he only lasted 11 days at the White House.

I am enjoying all of the comparisons between me and the mayor. #RudyGuliani He is loyal, tough and a fierce competitor. He fights and will win for @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Big compliment thank you! — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) May 6, 2018

Trump said Giuliani was “a great guy but he just started a day ago” and was still learning about the case, a possible but feeble attempt at damage control.

However, these were not the only statements made by the new appointee. Reportedly, many West Wing aides think Giuliani, who ran for president in 2008, is using this moment in spotlight to act as a “principle.”

The former New York mayor raised eyebrows when he called Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, “disposable.” He also presented his opinion on international affairs, raising concerns from the Pentagon, who wondered if he was speaking on behalf of the president.

“He speaks for himself and not on behalf of the administration on foreign policy,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said of Giuliani.

