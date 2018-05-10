Trump Bans Popular Scottish Drink At Resort To Save Carpets

“The president of the United States has just declared war on Scotland,” said a native after the commander-in-chief banned country’s favorite drink from his resort.

It seems President Donald Trump cares more about the extravagant decoration items in his luxury resorts than the sentiments of the guests.

The commander-in-chief recently banned the local’s favorite and most popular drink, Irn-Bru, at his luxury golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, over fears it could stain property's expensive carpets.

The ban came to light when guests at the resort asked for the natives’ beloved non-alcoholic beverage to be served, but to their utter disappointment the staff refused over concerns about potential spills.

The five-star resort recently underwent exorbitant $270 million reimbursement, including an expenditure of hundreds of thousands of dollars on the carpets.

According to the Trump Turnberry General Manager Ralph Porciani, the cost of replacing only the stained ballroom carpet will be about $680,000.

"We can't have it staining when to replace the ballroom carpet would be £500,000 alone," Porciani said.

The bright-orange fizzy drink, which is largely referred to be Scotland's "other national drink," has reportedly already left some indelible stains on the carpets of the resort’s villas.

“We have villas here with Irn-Bru stains in the carpets which I can’t let,” the manager added.

The decision to ban the drink has made Trump even more unpopular among Scots, who were already not so fond of Trump because of his vile disregard for environmental issues and his frequent outrageous remarks.

According to the Guardian, the commander-in-chief has made things worse for himself as such an inconsiderate move will likely proliferate the protests already planned should Trump visit Scotland as part of his upcoming trip to the U.K.

The Scottish Labour leader, Richard Leonard, pledged to organize a protest against Trump.

“Someone who holds such misogynist, racist and anti-trade union views not to mention his whole approach to foreign policy, someone who rejects the Paris climate change agreement, should simply not be given the red-carpet treatment,” said Leonard.

Scottish Greens leader Patrick Harvie vowed Trump would be “met with a level of protest not seen since the Iraq war.”

People also took to Twitter to protest the latest ban.

. @realDonaldTrump has gone too far this time! This means war... ??Irn-Bru BANNED from Donald Trump's Scottish hotel https://t.co/zj98qFFQPx — CllrEricDrysdale SNP (@perthrover) May 9, 2018

The President of the United States has just declared war on Scotland. https://t.co/KjbcBNIueg — Simon MacMichael #FBPE (@simonmacmichael) May 9, 2018

Okay, now Trump has gone too far.



You don't mess with #IrnBru or Scotland! https://t.co/bPvdwwEX8X — Kevin (@KJCrighton) May 9, 2018

Like he wasn’t already despised enough... Irn-Bru barred from Scottish Trump hotel https://t.co/ARr9TxhwbW — David Watson (@filmthug) May 9, 2018

I thought there was nothing Trump could do to makes the Scots like him less. He has proved me wrong.



Donald Trump bans Irn-Bru from his Turnberry golf course https://t.co/LRxsstfiN2 — Paul Reynolds (@LiesNStartupPR) May 9, 2018

Banner/Thumbnail: REUTERS / Russell Cheyne