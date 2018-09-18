Trump Pitches Border Wall Idea To Spain To Curb Migration

“The Sahara border can’t be bigger than our border with Mexico,” said President Donald Trump while suggesting Spain's foreign minister that the country could build a wall across the Sahara.

Remember President Donald Trump’s obsession with the “big, beautiful wall” on the U.S.-Mexico border — the wall he promised Mexico would pay for and subsequently keep America safe from people who dared to flee war, poverty and persecution in their country? Apparently, the POTUS thinks his plan would work for Europe as well.

According to the Guardian, Trump told Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, that he had a fool-proof plan to prevent asylum seekers from Africa from flooding European shores — build a wall across the Sahara desert.

At a recent event in Madrid, Borrell, a former president of the European Parliament, told attendees Spanish diplomats disregarded the suggestion and pointed out that the Sahara stretched for 3,000 miles.

However, Trump had no plans of backing out.

“The Sahara border can’t be bigger than our border with Mexico,” he said.

Borrell who didn’t reveal when the commander-in-chief floated the plan, reportedly made it clear he didn’t agree with Trump’s suggestion.

Clearly, the minister had a little more sense than the POTUS who despite government reports, geological and monetary obstacles, refuses to acknowledge his long-promised wall is a terrible idea.

The commander-in-chief repeated assurances that Mexico would pay for his beloved wall went to vain when the former Mexican president made it blatantly clear the country wouldn’t contribute to the wall in any way.

Subsequently, Trump turned to the Congress and reportedly asked for $18 billion to fund his controversial border wall project. Also, Trump has threatened a government shutdown several times in the past in a bid to get immigration priorities in congressional spending bills, especially funding for a wall along the border.

According to the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations’ migration agency, Spain has become the Mediterranean's most sought-after destination for migrants travelling by sea, surpassing Italy and Greece. This year, more than 33,600 immigrants have arrived in the country by sea so far.

However, Borrell called for perspective on the matter instead of opting for hard line immigration measures.

“We’ve sorted the economic problem, but not the migration problem because it’s an emotional problem and not one you fix with money,” he said, according to reports by El País and Europa Press. “European societies aren’t structured to absorb more than a certain percentage of migrants, especially if they are Muslims.”

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters