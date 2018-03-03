Trump Jokingly Suggests Overturning The Two-Term Limit For Presidents

The POTUS suggested U.S. should follow in the footsteps of the Chinese president — by having the presidential term last a lifetime.

President Trump was in a jovial mood when he jokingly, only jokingly, suggested that America should try having a “president for life” like China.

“He's now president for life. President for life. And he's great,” Trump said to an applauding crowd of supporters at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser Saturday night. The luncheon was not attended by member of the media, but a recording was obtained by CNN.

The POTUS was alluding to President Xi Jinping’s latest power grab. Trump may elicit laugher in this regard from his adoring fans, but the reality of the situation remains grim. Xi’s move has been viewed with suspicion and deemed an effort to squash whatever democracy could have developed in the authoritarian regime China is under.

Trump’s praise for China seemed a little out of place, since Trump has publicly, and repeatedly, blasted the country for not reining in North Korea. The relations may have thawed a little, as Trump reminded people that “China is great” and praised the hospitality of Xi during Trump's trip to China.

The Mar-a-Lago luncheon was a rare event. Trump, for the first time during his term, tried his hand at self-deprecating humor as he poked fun at the chaos within White House, the demotion of his son-in-law and the recusal of Jeff Sessions. However, the audience could not help but notice resentful undertones as he complained that Hillary Clinton’s campaign evades investigation while his own has come under massive scrutiny.

"I'm telling you, it's a rigged system, folks," Trump said. "I've been saying that for a long time. It's a rigged system. And we don't have the right people in there yet. We have a lot of great people, but certain things, we don't have the right people."

Trump’s response to China’s newly imposed system may have been barely disguised admiration, and the White House has had an almost cautious and calculating nonchalance. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders informed reporters Monday that the decision was "for China to make about what's best for their country."

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters