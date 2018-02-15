Trump Uses Florida Shooting To Discredit FBI’s Russia Investigation

Did President Donald Trump just use the deaths of 17 innocent students and educators to attack the FBI over the Russia probe?

The senseless murder of 17 students and teachers at a school may have given any other president a pause and force him to reflect on pro-gun views that endanger the lives of countless citizens.

Donald Trump, however, is not one of those presidents.

Instead of his making sure another massacre like this doesn’t take place again, the commander-in-chief saw it as an opportunity to attack the FBI and discredit its ongoing investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the presidential election.

In a highly controversial tweet, Trump suggested had the FBI spent more time pursuing the suspected shooter instead of trying to prove collusion between his campaign and the Kremlin, the tragedy may have never taken place.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

The remark referred to the FBI’s recent admission that the agency failed to act despite receiving tips from people who suspected Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who opened fire in Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, may one day be involved in a shooting.

In January, a person close to the 19-year-old alerted the FBI over the suspect’s gun ownership. However, the tip was never communicated to the FBI’s field office in Miami and was not pursued further. Since this news was made public, many lawmakers have called for an investigation into the FBI for its callous disregard of such important information.

Trump pounced on this information while scrambling to find an appropriate response to the Friday’s indictments from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. The indictments charge that 13 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations tried to sow discord in the 2016 presidential elections.

However, the news about the FBI’s negligence is not the only piece of information Trump has latched on to. In a series of tweets, the POTUS pointed out the Russian group that is under investigation was formed in 2014 — long before the elections.

He also alleged the “fake news media” has conveniently decided to not report the fact. This is not true. As The Washington Post reported, a number of media outlets — including The Washington Post, The New York Times, NPR, CNN, Fox News, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, PBS, AP, Reuters, New Yorker, BuzzFeed, Daily Beast, BBC, Slate, Vox and Atlantic, to name a few — accurately reported this story.

“I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.”

Rob Goldman

Vice President of Facebook Ads https://t.co/A5ft7cGJkE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

The Fake News Media never fails. Hard to ignore this fact from the Vice President of Facebook Ads, Rob Goldman! https://t.co/XGC7ynZwYJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

Trump also found some more “evidence” to back his claims. The evidence in question were the tweets of Facebook’s VP of ads, Rob Goldman, which claimed much of Russia’s spending on ads came after the elections in order to create disharmony within the United States.

Trump gloatingly retweeted all these tweets.

However, delighting in the task of cherry-picking tweets, Trump perhaps missed a crucial tweet from Goldman’s account.

Thanks for the proof read. If only One could edit ones tweet. As to the substance: the Russian campaign was certainly in favor of Trump. The point is that the misinformation campaign is ongoing and must be addressed. Today, we saw Russian pro gun tweets re: Florida shooting. — Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters