John Bolton — Another Fox News Talking Head Joins Trump’s White House

Trump has picked another Fox News commentator to work in his administration, making it hard for us not to question whether he relies on the outlet too much.

President Donald Trump has just picked John Bolton to serve as his new National Security Adviser. Naturally, the president’s new appointee turned out to be another former Fox News personality.

Bolton being asked to be part of Trump’s administration has made many wonder whether the president has any idea that his love for Fox News is getting a little ridiculous. After all, Bolton isn’t the only former Fox News recruit to have made the transition to the Trump White House.

Just before the announcement regarding Bolton, Trump made an attempt to bring former Fox guest Joseph diGenova to his legal team. And before that, former Fox News anchor Heather Nauert, and Fox commentators Mercedes Schlapp and Tony Sayegh all made the transition to the Trump team.

Aside from filling his cabinets with former Fox News members, the president is also known to have looked to the channel as his main source of news. Even when the information provided by the outlet isn’t quite that accurate.

Many outside of Washington, D.C., have already noticed that the president’s affinity for the network is molding his presidency.

“He's looking for people who are ready to be part of that television White House," Kendall Phillips, a communication and rhetorical studies professor at Syracuse University, told reporters. "This is the Fox television presidency all the way up and down."

Aside from filling his White House with Fox personalities, the president also has a special place in his heart for current hosts and Fox News shows. So much so that oftentimes on Twitter, he appears to be simply reacting to what he sees on the channel.

His love for the cable TV channel is so widely known that even lawmakers understand that if they want to get the president’s attention, all they have to do is to go on Fox News.

“A year ago, everyone was trying to figure out how to get into the building; now everyone is trying to figure out how to get on TV," Republican consultant Alex Conant said.

But then again, who could blame the president? After all, Fox News and most importantly, the president’s favorite show, “Fox and Friends,” is usually Trump-friendly. Being that it’s also the channel’s main morning show and the one that often relies on White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway for commentary.

On Friday’s show, Conway commented on Trump’s apparent obsession with hiring TV personalities, but not on the fact that most are from Fox News. According to Trump’s loyal counselor, we’re all seeing things when we accuse Trump of turning the White House into an arm of Fox News. Instead, she argued, it’s all a big conspiracy.

“The irony is not lost on me that you have a lot of quote 'TV stars' calling Larry Kudlow and John Bolton 'TV stars,'" she said.

Perhaps, we wouldn’t be suspicious of the president trying to turn the White House into a second Fox News if he didn’t make it so easy.

How about appointing people who know what they are doing for a change?