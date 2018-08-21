Trump Wanted To Exclude Obama From Intelligence Briefings: Report

H.R. McMaster reportedly convinced Trump last year to not block former President Barack Obama's access to daily intelligence briefings.

Just weeks into his administration, President Donald Trump had accused former president Barack Obama of wiretapping the Trump Tower during the late stages of the presidential election campaign.

In 2017, Trump made these baseless allegations without citing any evidence. Several intelligence agencies and at least one congressional investigation later, Trump's claims were discovered to be utterly false.

However, when Trump accused his predecessor of wiretapping the Trump Tower, some of the White House associates reportedly insisted the president to pull the security clearance of Obama administration officials from the daily intelligence press briefings.

Some officials also reportedly suggested Trump block Obama’s security clearance. In other words, they were insisting Trump abuse his powers. All living former presidents have access to these briefings.

Trump decided not to exclude Obama from the briefings after former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster talked him out of it. According to a report by The New Yorker, McMaster signed a memo extending the clearances of former National Security Council members regardless of their political affiliation at that time.

McMaster resigned from his position last year.

Fast forward a year, and there are reports that Trump recently revoked the security clearance of Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan, who has been a sharp critic of the Trump administration. The POTUS attributed the revocation for what he said was “a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations” about his administration.

12 former intelligence officials claimed Trump’s move was nothing more than an attempt to “stifle free speech.”

According to a report by Axios, the president has become habitual of using his powers without considering legislative or judicial checks. "But if there’s a power he’s been given, you can bet every penny you own that he’s going to use it — and perhaps use it in new ways or with greater frequency than ever before," said a source close to Trump.

