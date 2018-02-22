Trump Is Now Blaming Mass Shootings On Movies And Video Games

“You see these movies, they're so violent. And maybe they have to put a rating system for that,” President Donald Trump said.

TRUMP on the internet & video games: "We have to look at the internet b/c a lot of bad things are happening to young kids & young minds, and their minds are being fooled...more & more ppl saying that the level of violence in video games is really shaping young people's thoughts" pic.twitter.com/PHoQRru4GZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2018

President Donald Trump is now blaming Hollywood and the gaming industry for mental illnesses in children and school shootings.

Trump told state lawmakers that violence in the entertainment industry may be affecting young minds, which in turn, may be a cause for mass shootings, like the one last week in Florida, which took the lives of 17 people.

He also proposed a solution: There should be an age-based rating system for movies and video games.

“I'm hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people's thoughts,” Trump said at the meeting. “And you go the further step and that's the movies. You see these movies, they're so violent... And yet a kid is able to see the movie if sex isn’t involved but killing is involved. And maybe they have to put a rating system for that. You get into a whole very complicated, very big deal but the fact is that you are having movies come out that are so violent with the killing and everything else that maybe that’s another thing we’re going to have to discuss.”

Sounds like a good idea — that the U.S. has already had for a long time with a system that rates movies and videos on graphic sexual and violent content.

Movies have received age-based restrictions since the 1930s with the Motion Picture Association of America’s rating system being implemented in the 1960s.

Although the system has gone through changes over the years, some things like restriction placed on movies with explicit violent content remained the same. Everyone knows the difference between a G-rating and an NC-17 rating.

Video games also receive a similar rating system, created by the Entertainment Software Rating Board, from an EC rating for small children to AO rating for adults.

Both these rating systems have markedly defined age cut-offs for their respective media, along with a summary of why it received that rating. These ratings also determine what kind of movie or video game people can buy or watch.

Despite these restrictions, gun violence has continued at a distressing rate in the country. Perhaps it’s time the Trump administration stops evading the subject of gun control and take some serious action that would actually yield results.

Read More Trump Says He Never Asked To Arm Teachers, Then Asks To Arm Teachers

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis