Trump Is Worshipped Like A God In This Country — Literally

Why would an Indian farmer want to worship the controversial American president? For Krishna, it all started in February 2016.

President Donald Trump may not be popular in the United States but at least in one country he is worshipped like a god — quite literally.

In India's Jangaon district, Bussa Krishna, a 31-year-old farmer has framed a photograph of the U.S. leader.

For nearly a year now, Krishna has regularly worshipped Trump and even placed turmeric and flowers as offerings near the portrait.

But why would a farmer working in a remote village in India want to worship the controversial American president?

It all started in February 2017 when a Kansas man killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian immigrant who had been working as an engineer in the U.S., in an alleged act of hate crime.

“I was very much pained at the incident. I thought the only way the US president and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them. That is why I started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day,” Krishna told Hindustan Times.

He believes the only way to "win over" Trump would be via spiritual powers.

Krishna's unusual admiration of Trump is not an isolated case, though.

In fact, Trump became popular among many Indians even before he became president, but not for the same reason as Krishna's but mostly because of Trump's anti-Muslim views.

For instance, in 2016, a right-wing Hindu group made international headlines after organizing a massive praying ceremony at a shrine in New Delhi.

About a dozen or so members of the nationalist Hindu Sena reportedly staged a public sacrifice ceremony declaring their support for Donald Trump's presidential campaign. The group hoped that Trump would win the election to globally stomp out radical religious extremism, considering Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and promises to fight terrorism.

Chanting Sanskrit prayers while offering seeds, grass, and ghee into a ritual fire, the Trump supporters sat on blankets in Jantar Mantar, a protest park. They were surrounded by statues of Hindu gods and photos of a smiling Trump adorned with a red teeka.

While Trump has made good on his Islamophobic promises, some of his policies have also affected Indian immigrants.

The future of more than 7,000 Indian asylum-seekers who applied in 2017 hangs in the balance due to Trump's stringent immigration policies.

Banner / Thumbnail : Photo by Prabhat Kumar Verma/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images