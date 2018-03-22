Cops Call ICE On Mexican Woman Who Was Rear-Ended By A White Driver

A white woman rear-ended a Mexican woman’s car. The cops did not arrest her. Instead they handed over the immigrant to ICE.

The stories of Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents abusing their powers in Trump’s America keep making headlines recently..

Last summer, Myriam Parada, was leaving her sister’s birthday party when her car, which was full of young kids, got rear-ended by another woman.

She was white.

And now Parada is facing deportation, all thanks to the ICE and their power abuses. No one arrested the 24-year-old unnamed white woman who was at fault, who also had a history of violations, including drunk driving and speeding.

But they were more interested in arresting Parada and handing her over to ICE officials.

Parada has now sued Anoka County Police in a federal court because they called the federal immigration officials instead of arresting the culprit and for racially profiling her after the car accident that took place in July 2017.

Cops handed her over to the ICE officials, because she didn’t have a driver’s license, and showed her Mexican Consular card to a Coon Rapids Officer Nicolas Oman. The cop later told The Star-Tribune that it is not “unheard of” for cops to arrest people who did not have proper identification.

But according to Parada’s attorney, “Anoka County jail staff and Officer Oman never were in doubt about Plaintiff’s true identity.”

Parada was arrested based on a “suspected immigration status,” which violated her Fourth Amendment rights, the attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

After being arrested, as soon as Parada arrived at the Anoka County Jail, she was put on the phone with ICE officials. When the woman asked if she could get a lawyer, the ICE officials refused. They allegedly told her “it goes faster without a lawyer,” so Parada did not call anyone and instead answered their questions.

After questioning her, ICE issued an administrative warrant and a draft of a detainer to Anoka County police. That is because administrative warrants cannot be enforced by the local police; it can only be enforced by federal immigration officials.

Parada was not officially served with the detainer.

She was released from their custody after her family paid a bond.

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart defended his officials after they were slapped with a lawsuit, “Officers make timely notifications in case they wish to respond in a timely manner,” he said.

However, it is important to note officials can’t keep inmates based solely on ICE detainers.

“The overarching principle here is that immigrants have the same constitutional rights as all citizens,” said Parada’s attorney, Amanda Cefalu. According to Cefalu, Parada’s treatment by the police showed a lack of due process of law.

In President Trump’s America, ICE officials deporting people are soaring on a daily basis, and after Parada’s case, it is very clear that these raids are not focusing on America’s safety. Rather they are racist strategies that have been developed to discriminate people of color, who are already living in tough situations, all thanks to the president.

Because if that was not the case, then why wasn’t the white driver arrested?

Read More ICE Takes Mother Of Special Needs Kids With No Criminal Record

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Lucy Nicholson