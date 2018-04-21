NYT Reporter Reveals Who Trump's ‘Drunk/Drugged-Up Loser’ Is

Trump skewered the “drugged-out” advisor who had ratted him out to the a "flunkie."

It is common knowledge that the POTUS has an ugly relationship with members of the press. More oftenthan not, it has degraded into name-calling and low blows hurled at the press.

This time, The New York Times ran a story detailing the abuse that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, has received from him. The insults included multiple threats of firing him and dismissive statements. The article suggested that Cohen now has some modicum of power over Trump. Trump’s lawyers are apparently “resigned” to the possibility that Cohen could cooperate with federal authorities in an investigation against Trump.

Federal agents have zeroed in on Cohen. Last week, federal agents raided his office and recovered documents relating to a payment made to adult star Stormy Daniels in 2016 The writer, Maggie Haberman, quoted one of Trump’s advisors who advised Cohen to maximize the “leverage” he has in this situation.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/987679850545778689

Response from Trump was, as expected, swift and crude. After calling Haberman “third-rate flunkie ”who he would not deign to engage, Trump skewered the “drugged-out” advisor who had ratted him out

to the aforementioned flunkie.

Haberman had quoted two sources in her article. The first was The first was Roger Stone, Trump’s informal and

longest-serving political adviser. The second was Sam Nunberg, former Trump campaign aide.

Both men denied that Trump, in a fit of rage, could have called them that.

Haberman addressed the curiosity in her tweet and revealed that the drugged-out advisor was Nunberg. Her reason? Trump is

keenly aware of what Stone could do to him to disrespect him like that.

....non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

After her tweet, Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for New York who was fired by Trump, asked her

if Trump really was scared of Cohen.

Donald Trump is afraid of Roger Stone? https://t.co/0pqSQu1LRK — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 21, 2018

“For years”, Haberman replied.

Trump may spend his time humiliating his advisors in some sort of grotesque power play. However, with

the threat of a federal investigation looming over White House, he will have to clear the bad blood

between himself and Cohen.

