Lawyer Says Trump Won't Fire Mueller, But Concern Looms

Ty Cobb, President Donald Trump's legal representation in the Russia investigation, is trying to dispel rumors that he's planning to remove Robert Mueller.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Ty Cobb is doing his best to assure the American public that his client won’t fire special counsel Robert Mueller. Unfortunately for Cobb, Trump’s behavior (and past actions) won’t assuage many people’s concerns.

Late last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, just two days before he was set to officially retire. The move effectively took away whatever pension benefits McCabe had earned, and was largely seen as a political decision more than anything else by many critics of the move.

Those insinuations became more evident as Trump tweeted out his feelings on McCabe’s firing over the weekend — tying his termination to connections with former FBI director James Comey (whom Trump also fired).

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

McCabe himself suggested the firing had everything to do with politics and not his job performance. “Here is the reality: I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey,” he wrote in a statement after being fired.

Following McCabe’s departure, a different Trump lawyer said it was also time to end the Mueller probe looking into Russia’s meddling in our elections — including the possibility that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with the Kremlin.

“I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier,” Trump’s personal lawyer John Dowd wrote to The Daily Beast. He later tried to back away from the statement, saying that it was his personal opinion and not the president’s (although in the first email, he did say he was speaking on Trump’s behalf).

This troubled many lawmakers in Washington, including some Republicans who viewed ending the investigation as violating a separation of powers between the Justice Department and the president. Ending the inquiry would be “the beginning of the end of his presidency,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said.

Cobb, Trump’s legal representation for the Russia investigation, tried to douse out the worries of lawmakers. In a statement he issued on Sunday evening, Cobb said, “the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

As well he should not. The investigation into Russia’s meddling in our elections two years ago requires independence from the president, whose administration is also under scrutiny for possible criminal activities during the election, transition, and after taking office. To fire Mueller would be tantamount to endorsing aspects of autocratic leadership — essentially making a statement that the president believes himself to be above the rule of law.

Cobb’s words carry little weight given the president’s history with making similar promises. In December, Trump called reports of him considering firing his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson “fake news.” Trump fired Tillerson last week, delivering the news to him via tweet.

We cannot take Cobb at his word, then, when he tells us Trump wouldn’t remove Mueller. If the special counsel does get fired, it would mark a dark day in American history, and lawmakers are right to oppose Trump making such a move. The question remains, however, whether they will act to preserve the special counsel’s autonomy or not before Trump does something foolish.