Trump’s Name Stripped From Panama Hotel After Legal Dispute

Workers on Monday removed the Trump name from the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, after the Trump Organization appeared to lose control of administration of the property in a bitter commercial dispute.

Earlier on Monday, Orestes Fintiklis, the owner of the Trump hotel who has been fighting a legal battle to oust the Trump Organization’s hotel management team, said a court had ended the fight.

“Today, this dispute has been settled by the judges and the authorities of this country,” he said, without giving further information.“Today, Panama has made us proud.”

 

 

Neither the Trump Organization nor Panamanian legal authorities responded to requests for comment.

