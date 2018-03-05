Trump’s Name Stripped From Panama Hotel After Legal Dispute

Workers on Monday removed the Trump name from the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, after the Trump Organization appeared to lose control of administration of the property in a bitter commercial dispute.

Earlier on Monday, Orestes Fintiklis, the owner of the Trump hotel who has been fighting a legal battle to oust the Trump Organization’s hotel management team, said a court had ended the fight.

“Today, this dispute has been settled by the judges and the authorities of this country,” he said, without giving further information.“Today, Panama has made us proud.”

Watching Trump's name pulled off the Trump International Hotel in Panama needs to go on permanent-loop in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/3TjAF2OBqL — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 5, 2018

Majority owner of Trump Hotel in Panama declares victory against the Trumps in struggle for the property’s control and plays a victory anthem on the hotel lobby’s piano: “Accordeon,” a popular Greek song about the fight against fascism pic.twitter.com/jS5Zp4cp3M — Kirk Semple (@KirkSemple) March 5, 2018

Trump name removed from the Trump International Hotel in Panama.https://t.co/QxC45IKzBg pic.twitter.com/LSsW66s2U3 — Jody DelBrocco (@JodyDelBrocco) March 5, 2018

Neither the Trump Organization nor Panamanian legal authorities responded to requests for comment.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Carlos Lemos