John Bolton Chairs Group That Spreads Fake Anti-Muslim Propaganda

The Gatestone Institute, which is chaired by John Bolton, frequently promotes the view that Islam is a threat to so-called Western countries.

John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s pick to replace outgoing National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, is widely recognized as a hawk. Yet he’s also dabbled in fake news and Islamophobia, according to new reporting by The Intercept.

Bolton chairs the Gatestone Institute, which promotes right-wing conspiracy theories targeting Muslims. The organization describes itself as a “non-partisan, not-for-profit international policy council and think tank” that is “dedicated to educating the public about what the mainstream media fails to report in promoting,” among other areas, human rights, energy independence, and threats to individual liberty.

But some of the website’s analysts distinctly spin facts and rely heavily on highly questionable and outright false claims. Some of the stories published this week were titled "France: Toward Total Submission to Islam, Destruction of Free Speech" and “Nigeria’s Christians Today, Europe’s Christians Tomorrow,” both of which appear focused on generating fear about Islam and sparking trepidation about religious or ethnically-motivated conflict.

The Intercept alleges that the Gatestone has spread lies that entered mainstream U.S. political discourse, such as the claim that Europe was riddled with “no-go zones” ruled by Muslim immigrants and not regulated by police. This false statement was repeated by prominent candidates in the 2016 Republican primary and then by the U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands.

Despite chairing an organization that promotes fear of Muslims, “Bolton has made no effort to conceal his close ties to the forces of Islamophobia,” according to The Intercept.

While the president’s appointment of someone who genuinely promotes fake news is not surprising considering figures in this industry have held lofty positions in the administration before, it is disturbing. Bolton’s endorsement of anti-immigrant policies is problematic by itself and frightening considering his impending proximity to the president.

If Bolton’s hawkish policies led critics to bemoan his appointment before, the newest revelation about his discriminatory actions should evoke even more fear of his influence.