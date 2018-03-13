Trump's Pick To Lead CIA Is Fine With Using Illegal Torture Methods

Gina Haspel, current deputy director of the CIA, is being tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the spy agency. Her history with torture should trouble many.

Gina Haspel named by Trump to be CIA director, replacing Pompeo, who will replace Tillerson at State.



Tom Cotton will NOT be the new CIA director.



Gina Haspel oversaw the torture of two terrorism suspects and later took part in an order to destroy videotapes of interrogation. pic.twitter.com/koQckgP4Dr — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 13, 2018

President Donald Trump’s decision to remove Secretary of State Rex Tillerson from his cabinet position on Tuesday — through a tweet, no less — is shaking up Washington in a lot of ways, not the least of which is a major personnel shift.

Replacing Tillerson, according to Trump, will be current CIA Director Mike Pompeo. But that leaves another important vacancy — the head of America’s top spy agency. Who will take the reins of the CIA?

In the same tweet firing Tillerson and promoting Pompeo, Trump also named Gina Haspel, who is the deputy director at the CIA, to take Pompeo’s place, becoming the first woman to run the CIA since its inception in 1947.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Although it’s great that Trump is appointing a woman to an important post in his administration, naming Haspel to fill that role comes with grave concerns. Haspel played a large part in the dubious torture techniques that were used during the administration of former President George W. Bush — including using waterboarding on suspected terrorists at secret prisons in Thailand, The New York Times reported back in February.

These weren’t isolated incidents either; some suspects were subjected to the torture technique more than 100 times during their captivity.

Waterboarding is considered an illegal torture method under international law, a point that Bush administration officials wrongly said didn’t matter because they weren’t dealing with terror suspects who were representing a specified country.

Haspel’s appointment raises concerns about torture being used again. Although former President Barack Obama closed down secret prisons and outlawed torture methods like waterboarding in 2009, Trump has expressed a desire to bring both back.

Such practices, if indeed returning, would further stain the reputation of the United States, beyond the amount the Trump administration has already done. Additionally, torture methods like waterboarding simply do not work, according to those who know the most about their effectiveness.

Haspel still needs to get Senate confirmation before her appointment is made final. Lawmakers in that chamber of Congress ought to fully consider her nomination, including her troubling history with illegal interrogation techniques, before making a decision on whether she’s the right person for the role.

Read More 13 Years After Abu Ghraib, Trump Wants More Torture

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: CIA/Handout via Reuters