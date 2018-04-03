Trump’s War With Amazon Smells Of Tyranny

Donald Trump appears to be bitter about The Washington Post's coverage of him so he decided to attack Amazon. But will his tyrannical tactic work?

President Donald Trump seems to want to use his presidency to go after Amazon CEO and The Washington Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos. So for the fourth time in just one week, he took to Twitter to do what he likes best: Attack.

On Tuesday, the president once again said Amazon is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” because of the giant’s use of the U.S. Post Office for shipping.

Calling the government-run mail business Amazon’s “Delivery Boy,” the president is now known for these types of attacks against the company, which is owned and run by Bezos.

I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

According to Vanity Fair, this continuous attack against the online retailer is due to the president’s personal conflict with another one of Bezos’ companies, The Washington Post.

Four unnamed sources told Vanity Fair that the president is wondering how he can use the momentum created by his Twitter attacks to actually do some damage to the company.

“He’s off the hook on this. It’s war,” one of the sources told reporters.

Another added:“Trump is like, how can I f*** with him?”

One of the ways he thinks he can achieve this is by renegotiating the deal between the company and the post office.

If he’s successful at it, then Amazon’s shipping costs would increase, and as such, this increase would undoubtedly translate in higher costs to consumers. It would also hurt countless employers as Amazon is one of the largest employers in the country. Still, nothing appears to change the president’s mind.

Amazon is also the country's second largest private employer (after Walmart) and the country's most sought after employer. Not a soft target... https://t.co/76MkLU9pSp pic.twitter.com/MqrUb0YP5i — Daniel Roth (@danroth) April 3, 2018

Inside the White House, Chief Economic Advisor to the president, Gary Cohn, explained to Trump that Amazon is actually benefiting the Post Office.

Because of the internet, the postal service saw a major decline in recent years so Amazon’s use of the post office is actually putting the service on the map again. Unfortunately, Trump doesn’t agree.

In addition, the president has accused The Washington Post of being a “lobbyist” for Bezos previously on Twitter. Openly showing that the reason he’s bitter at the businessman is related to the newspaper’s coverage of his administration.

While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

...does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

On Twitter, many users pointed out to the absurdity of allowing a president to attack a business owner because of “bad publicity.”

If anything, these users suggested this is nothing but tyranny. And a type of tyranny that is being allowed to continue by Congress.

By their silence, congressional Republicans are endorsing Trump's utterly unacceptable, norm-shredding attacks on Amazon. What are they gonna do when he trashes their favorite company in their state or district? — David Nir (@DavidNir) April 3, 2018

It is beyond unacceptable for Trump to go after Amazon solely because Jeff Bezos owns Wash Post. Rupert Murdoch could shoot people in street and Trump would defend Fox to the death. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) April 2, 2018

An unfounded, false claim made by the president that the newsroom now has to address; the playbook the president has used repeatedly to create a tinge of suspicion about different people/groups/associations. https://t.co/9wNp0zQyyL — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 3, 2018

The President is openly attempting to go after the owner of a private business because that person also owns a newspaper that accurately reports unflattering stories about the White House. This is literally what Erdogan & Putin did. Republicans in Congress are enabling this too. https://t.co/WKrHl8zyqS — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 3, 2018

With his attacks on Amazon, Trump is testing the limits of his power and finding...he has none. Welcome to the road to tyranny... https://t.co/DfDMSPOLtV — Tracy Dobmeier (@tdobs) April 3, 2018

Trump’s war on Amazon really highlights how important it is to distinguish between his authoritarian tendencies and the policy impact.



Going after Amazon because it’s a monopoly would be great policy.



Using executive authority to punish a political opponent is tyranny. — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 3, 2018

Regardless of where this war with Amazon will lead us, one thing is certain. The president risks continuing to be seen as a bully and a corrupt leader by trying to use his presidency to hurt the owner of a news organization. It’s up to him and nobody else whether he goes down in history as a tyrant. And so far, his choice seems pretty clear.