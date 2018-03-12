Tucker Carlson Sympathizes With Far-Right Conspiracy Theorists

Tucker Carlson said the British government “really hates itself, its heritage, its own people,” because of its decision to deport far-right activists.

The United Kingdom denied entry to a group of white nationalists whose presence in the country seemed “not conducive to the public good” – and that isn’t sitting well with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The conservative political commentator used his prime-time spot to express sympathy for three far-right activists who endorsed the notorious Pizzagate conspiracy and tried to stop humanitarian ships from rescuing migrants from drowning.

YouTube commentator and author Brittany Pettibone along with her Austrian right-wing activist boyfriend Martin Sellner were detained by the British government and deported two days later.

Within 72 hours, another right wing activist, Lauren Southern, was stopped by the British officials at Calais. After six hours of interrogation, she was barred from entering the country as well. Southern, who is also a Canadian YouTube figure, has been accused of racism and harboring anti-Muslim sentiments.

According to the immigration officials, the intelligence reports revealed Pettibone and Sellner were planning to meet former leader of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson, and through this visit they wanted “to insight [sic] tensions between local communities in the United Kingdom.”

Southern was also reportedly supposed to join the couple in this meeting with Robinson.

Pettibone confirmed her deportation by tweeting the letter given to her by an immigration officer.

To the people claiming my deportation document is fake, it’s not. Not sure why there are spelling mistakes—perhaps they didn’t care enough to proof read. This is the exact document I was given upon being denied entry to the U.K. pic.twitter.com/j1hpJuGYTo — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) March 12, 2018

“American YouTube personality Brittany Pettibone and her Austrian boyfriend were barred from entering the U.K., because they planned to interview Tommy Robinson, an outspoken critic of Islam. Then, on Monday, British police halted a visit by Canadian journalist Lauren Southern, on the grounds she was, quote, ‘a radical Christian,’ and therefore, possibly a terrorist,” Carlson said, clearly expressing his discord with the move. “Meanwhile, radical Muslims, more than 400 former ISIS fighters were welcomed.”

It seems the Fox News commentator is either oblivious or simply doesn’t care about the history of activists he is devotedly speaking out for.

Pettibone had claimed to be “one of the leading authorities on Pizzagate,” a debunked conspiracy theory that got a lot of hype during 2016 United States presidential election cycle.

Proponents of the theory claimed former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta was involved in an international child sex abuse ring. This unfounded conspiracy triggered certain undesirable incidents.

A man from North Carolina visited Comet Ping Pong Pizza in Washington D.C. in 2016, where he, along with attempting find sexually abused children, fired several shots in the air.

Moreover, all three of the barred activists were involved in attempting to stop the humanitarian ships from rescuing migrants who were drowning in the Mediterranean Sea. They claimed the migrants were part of a continental “invasion.” Ironically, certain twist of events landed them in a situation where they ended up in need of a rescue and that too from the very humanitarian group they were protesting.

Carlson conveniently turned a blind eye towards all of this information and invited far-right British media personality Katie Hopkins to talk about how British government – by barring Pettibone, Sellner, and Southern –proved the country “really hates itself, its heritage, its own people.”

“It seems…that being white is considered wrong, being Christian is considered wrong, Trump is wrong,” Hopkins told Carlson. “To be Islamic is right, to welcome back jihadis is right, we shouldn’t prosecute them, we should embrace them. It’s really getting to a point here in the U.K. when we’re up there on the endangered species list. To be a white, Christian, conservative woman like myself, I’m right up there on the endangered species list…up there with the black rhino — and the black rhino’s got an advantage because he’s black.”

This isn’t the first time Carlson has risen to the far-right’s defense without being familiar with all the facts. Last year, he defended the social media site Gab, which was described by The New York Times as a “digital safe space for the far-right.”

If only the commentator, who repeatedly displays bigotry, had done his homework, he would know of the warnings Nick Lowles, chief executive of the anti-racism campaign group Hope Not Hate had set out.

"Islamist and right-wing extremism is reaching into our communities through sophisticated propaganda and subversive strategies creating and exploiting vulnerabilities that can ultimately lead to acts of violence and terrorism," Lowles said.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters