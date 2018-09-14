Tucker Carlson And Michael Avenatti’s Interview Was A Nightmare

While Carlson promised to give Avenatti due time to present his case, a ticker at the bottom of the screen read, “CREEPY P*RN LAWYER TOYING WITH 2020 RUN.”

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti met in what would probably go down as one of the most unfortunate interviews in the history of television.

The two met in an “explosive” interview, where they kept hurling insults at each other — which has been a previous practice for the duo as well.

Avenatti has previously called him a “pig” and Carlson has dedicated segments of his episodes to the attorney, whom he refers to as the “creepy p*rn lawyer.”

As soon as the interview starts, it becomes clear that it was not going to go anywhere, even though Carlson promised to take Avenatti “seriously.”

Avenatti then said he had only agreed to come on the show on the condition that Carlson would not speak over him like he does with most of his guests.

While Carlson promised to give Avenatti due time to present his case, a ticker at the bottom of the screen read, “CREEPY P*RN LAWYER TOYING WITH 2020 RUN.” Carlson then kept asking Avenatti about his political stance and plans to run for presidency in 2020 rather than Daniels’ case — which he thought he had been called on the show to discuss.

Every time Avenatti tried to answer Carlson’s questions, he would cut him off and speak over him until the conservation blew over.

At one point, Avenatti, clearly frustrated with the Fox News host, asked why is that he does not call “Donald Trump the ‘creepy p*rn president?’ He’s the one that had sex, with a four-month-old son at home, with my client, without a condom. But you don’t want to acknowledge that!”

Even though Carlson conceded to the affair, he downplayed it, calling it “consensual.” He then accused Avenatti of “exploiting” Daniels to make money, who in return called the Fox News host a “hypocrite” for shaming him for representing an adult star but not Trump for having an affair with her.

Carlson, in his bid to get the final word, called Avenatti, “Creepy p*rn lawyer” to his face before cutting to commercial.

Avenatti later shared his regret over his decision to appear in the show against his better judgment.

Yes. After he told me that he was not going to engage in “name calling.” This is why so many people correctly conclude that @TuckerCarlson is a liar, just like Trump. https://t.co/y7ly56tIWy — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 14, 2018

Clearly, this was one interview everyone in America could have lived without.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Photo by Roy Rochlin/ Ethan Miller/Getty Images