Former Editor Of Tucker Carlson's Website Wrote For White Supremacists

Tucker Carlson claims he does not know his website's editor was formerly associated with a white supremacist platform headed by Richard Spencer.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson claims he had no idea that the now-former editor of his website, the Daily Caller, had been associated with a white supremacist website.

Using leaked chat logs, The Atlantic's Rosie Gray recently revealed Scott Greer, who joined the Daily Caller in 2014 and left in June, used to write for Radix Journal, a website founded and published by Richard Spencer, a white supremacist who wants to create an Aryan homeland in the United States.

Greer used the pseudonym "Michael McGregor."

The chats reviewed by Gray reveal Greer espoused incredibly racist views. Case in point: In the wake of Freddie Gray's shooting, which resulted in the death of the unarmed black man at the hands of white cops, here's what Greer wrote:

"Cops are now the preferred scapegoats for the sole reason that they are the symbols of a justice system Blacks hate, a justice system Blacks want undermined for their benefit. However, this justice system has to be harsh on Blacks in order to preserve stability and a measure of safety in a multiracial state. The current campaign against tough policing, if successful, would effectively turn any city with a large percentage of Blacks into a third world hellhole.”

Gray noted Greer also made a lot of anti-Semitic and sexist comments.

In addition, in August 2017, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) also wrote about how Greer was photographed with hardcore white nationalists, evidence of which was posted by OverthrowDotCom.

Yet, despite the information publicly available, the Daily Caller kept him on-board as editor.

Why?

The website's publisher, Neil Patel, answered the Atlantic:

“We had two choices: Fire a young man because of some photos taken of him at metal shows in college, or take his word. We chose to trust him."

Carlson, on the other hand, claimed utter ignorance over Greer's ties to white nationalists. In fact, when Erik Wemple of the Washington Post contacted in light of the Atlantic story, Carlson emailed a rather aggressive non-reply:

"You are a dishonest hack and also kind of an idiot, but since you asked, I’d never heard of any of this until Rosie’s piece."

The Fox News host also told Wemple to "consider another profession."

Carlson's reply is bizarre but not entirely surprising.

The Daily Caller is a conservative website that often pushes right-wing "conspiracy theories" in the name of news, according to a detailed 2017 study, from Harvard University's Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society.

