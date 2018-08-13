Tucker Carlson Tells Mexican Journalist ‘Tacos Are American Food’

“What do you mean ‘their food’? It’s American food. It’s American! What do you think, you own tacos now or something? I love this, it’s so crazy!”

Here’s another example of white people trying to steal and take credit for the creations of people of color. A hysterical Tucker Carlson told a Univision anchor that he “owns” tacos.

The Fox News firebrand is apparently quite angry that Roland Laurenzo, the owner of the Mexican restaurant El Tiempo Cantina in Houston was criticized for serving and taking a photo with Attorney General Jeff Sessions — whose draconian immigration policy has separated thousands of children from their parents and resulted in the creation of “baby jails.”

After the backlash, the restaurant deleted its social media account and Laurenzo said he regretted the post that was made without his permission.

In a very bizarre, confrontational interview with Univision anchor Enrique Acevedo, first posted by Raw Story, Carlson asked why a Mexican willing to serve a member of the Trump administration became a target of a backlash, allegedly led by the Spanish language television.

He accused Acevedo of being “enforcers of ethnic solidarity” and said his channel, Univision, ensures they “pummel” any Hispanics in American who, in Carlson’s words, are “disobedient.”

Acevedo tried to reason with Carlson saying that was not what the channel stood for. However, he also added that sentiments, such as the Hispanic community’s resentment with Sessions, was part of a divided America promoted by President Donald Trump.

“This is what a divide American looks like. It’s the result of the trickle-down incivility that starts with the president calling women “dogs” and immigrants “animal,” journalists “enemies of the people” and then it spreads everywhere through the kind of incendiary rhetoric we hear from you or Sean Hannity or Laura Ingraham,” said the Mexican journalist.

Read More Tucker Carlson Thinks US Immigration Policy Is Even Worse Than Slavery

However, Carlson absolutely refused to listen to him and took the conversation on a completely new and bizarre tangent, trying to talk about Hispanics status in America, which made no sense at all.

Carlson failed to understand the people were angry at the contradiction and sheer hypocrisy that Sessions was part of an administration that denigrates Hispanic culture, calls its people “rapist” and “drug addicts” and then goes out to dine on Mexican cuisine.

“That’s like Cuban officials going to a McDonald’s to order a Big Mac after a speech on American imperialism” Acevedo rightly interjected.

When the Mexican anchor accused Carlson of feeding divisiveness and hatred to America, the Fox News host said, “I’m totally opposed to illegal immigration. I think that our legal immigration should be lower because the country is getting too volatile. Those are my sincere views. I also like Mexican food, since I grew up on the Mexican border. Should I be allowed to eat Mexican food?”

Avecedo agreed that Mexicans should share their food and celebrate each other cultures but it was around that point that Carlson totally lost it.

“What do you mean ‘their food’? It’s American food,” he said with a high-pitched giggle. “It’s American! What do you think, you own tacos now or something? I love this, it’s so crazy!”

“What do you mean each other’s culture? It’s an American food. It’s an American food,” the Fox News host said going red in the face. “You are not gonna steal, you are not gonna appropriate my culture. I am from San Diego, man. Those are my tacos. Mine!”

It seemed Carlson did not realize that he was the one who was appropriating someone else’s culture by claiming tacos as American. But that’s what happens when you are an entitled, white male.

Banner / Thumbnail : Roy Rochlin/Getty Images