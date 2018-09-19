Tucker Carlson Blames Sexual Assault Victims For Not Reporting Police

“It’s pretty straightforward. If you believe a crime has been committed against you, you report it,” he said.

Yeah, ladies.



Who cares if you're a terrified 17-year-old? TUCKER SAYS ITS YOUR DUTY.



Fox News host Tucker Carlson was apparently trying to make a case for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. President Donald Trump’s pick has been accused of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford when they were teenagers at a high school party in the 1980’s.

Kavanaugh has denied the claims.

But before anything could be proven for or against the SCOTUS nominee, Carlson thought it was his place to defend Kavanaugh. As usual, the Fox News host made some really insensitive remarks about sexual assault victims.

It didn’t take him much time to even victim-blame the people who go through the horrific crime of sexual assault.

“It’s pretty straightforward. If you believe a crime has been committed against you, you report it,” said Carlson. “Go to the police. It’s not always easy, obviously, but it’s still your obligation as a citizen, not least to protect the rest of us from whomever you believe did it.”

“The police investigate and a judge or jury renders a verdict. That's due process, it’s the cornerstone of our system,” he continued, before taunting “it’s certainly fair than trial by CNN.”

Sexual assault victims are mostly left in volatile conditions, fearing for their lives. Telling them about how they are obligated to safeguard others after going through such trauma is idiotic, to say the least. However, it’s not surprising that Carlson made these comments – after all, the host has himself been heard making rather sexist comments on several occasions. He also openly denied the very prominent issue of gender based wage gap.

As expected, Carlson was slammed on social media for victim blaming. People shared their own stories of being sexually assaulted and how opening up and reporting the matter didn’t really help them.

When I was 8, I was molested by an old man in our neighborhood. (The SAME way Trump brags about grabbing women)When I said something the other mothers in the neighborhood wouldn't let their kids play with me because they said I "told stories" it was terrible #StandWithChristine — TheMannSeñoraHombre (@TeriannMann) September 19, 2018

It's why we don't speak up, even at 8 you learn people don't want to hear what the man did, you're a child, you can't be speaking the truth — TheMannSeñoraHombre (@TeriannMann) September 19, 2018

I reported in HS being groped at my locker. Was told the winning football team really needed him.

Told my parents the dad of the kids I babysat for tried to touch me when he drove me home. Nothing happened.

When I reported my boss for using porn at work, I got fired.

STFU Tucker. — Okapi My Copy (@StoryDale) September 19, 2018

I was fired after reporting my direct mger for inappropriate contact. Happened in front of my whole team. After he left, they wanted to know what was going on between us. Was so fucked up, and wrong. He was a POS and everyone hated him. — Debbie Trinite ????? (@Odette1961) September 19, 2018

Yeah I did that when my uncle sexually assaulted me at 14. It didn’t go well for ME. I was blamed and smeared by members of my own family. Sometimes we’re forced to live with our shame whether we report it right after it happened or not. #IAmAVictimToo — ????Black_Unicorn???? (@UnicornBlk) September 19, 2018

I reported what happened to me to my school, had to tell my story in full detail to a leering man who implied boys will be boys especially since I was so pretty. I was so humiliated, believing it was MY fault that I didn’t even tell my mother until I was an adult. FU Tucker. — Frannie (@fvmcgillicuddy) September 19, 2018

