Tucker Carlson Blames Sexual Assault Victims For Not Reporting Police

Shafaq Naveed
“It’s pretty straightforward. If you believe a crime has been committed against you, you report it,” he said.

 

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was apparently trying to make a case for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. President Donald Trump’s pick has been accused of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford when they were teenagers at a high school party in the 1980’s.

Kavanaugh has denied the claims.

But before anything could be proven for or against the SCOTUS nominee, Carlson thought it was his place to defend Kavanaugh. As usual, the Fox News host made some really insensitive remarks about sexual assault victims.

It didn’t take him much time to even victim-blame the people who go through the horrific crime of sexual assault.

“It’s pretty straightforward. If you believe a crime has been committed against you, you report it,” said Carlson. “Go to the police. It’s not always easy, obviously, but it’s still your obligation as a citizen, not least to protect the rest of us from whomever you believe did it.”

“The police investigate and a judge or jury renders a verdict. That's due process, it’s the cornerstone of our system,” he continued, before taunting “it’s certainly fair than trial by CNN.”

Sexual assault victims are mostly left in volatile conditions, fearing for their lives. Telling them about how they are obligated to safeguard others after going through such trauma is idiotic, to say the least. However, it’s not surprising that Carlson made these comments – after all, the host has himself been heard making rather sexist comments on several occasions. He also openly denied the very prominent issue of gender based wage gap.

As expected, Carlson was slammed on social media for victim blaming. People shared their own stories of being sexually assaulted and how opening up and reporting the matter didn’t really help them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bill O’Reilly Just Got Replaced By Another Sexist, Tucker Carlson

