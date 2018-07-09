Wedding Photographer Beats Up Groom After Finding Out Bride Is Only 15

“Yes, the reports are correct. A child bride means child abuse, and no force in the world can make me photograph a child as a bride.”

A wedding photographer in Turkey is being hailed as a hero after he took to social media to admit he beat up a man for wanting to marry a child bride.

The incident reportedly took place in the country’s eastern city of Malatya. According to Onur Albayrak, he was hired by a client to photograph at wedding at Turgut Özal Nature Park. He said when he arrived at the venue, he realized something was amiss: the bride-to-be looked much younger than the legal age to marry.

When Albayrak asked the groom about it, he was told the girl was merely 15-years-old, even though the Turkish laws dictate individuals have to be at least 18-years-old to get married.

This was when the photographer lost his cool and tried to stop the wedding – and rightfully so.

“I wish this had never happened, but it did. And if you were to ask me if I’d do the same thing again, I’d say ‘yes,’” Albayrak explained in a Facebook post. “Child brides are [victims] of child abuse and no power on earth can make me photograph a child in a wedding gown.’’

When the photographer told the man he would not be a part of this event, the groom reminded him that he was contractually bound to do his job. The argument between the two men soon got physical and ended up with Albayrak breaking the groom’s nose.

“The groom had come to my studio some two weeks ago and was alone. I saw the bride for the first time at the wedding. She’s a child, and I felt her fear because she was trembling. The groom attacked me as I was leaving,” said the photographer according to Hurriyet Daily News, adding he was “happy to manifest his reaction.”

Although child marriage is outlawed and men who marry underage girls can be sentenced to prison, this act of child abuse continues to be prevalent in Turkey. According to local reports, nearly 15 percent of girls get married before turning 18 – and that too with parental consent.

Unfortunately, the phenomenon is not just limited to one country.

Just recently, a 41-year-old Malaysian man reportedly married an 11-year-old Thai girl sparking public outrage. Activists in the Muslim-majority region criticized the move and labeled the man a “child predator.”

