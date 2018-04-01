Turning Point USA Hires One Racist Employee After Another

The organization’s former national field director texted a colleague, “I HATE BLACK PEOPLE. Like fuck them all …I hate blacks. End of story.”

Turning Point USA is a non-profit organization, launched by Charlie Kirk, with a mission to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government” but have been alleged to push right-wing propaganda.

The organization has particularly been in the spotlight ever since President Donald Trump took office. If you visit Turning Point’s website, you will see Kirk smiling next to the president. He also interviewed Trump at the White House youth forum.

Despite claims of being “non-partisan,” Turning Point employees usually turn out to be racist. From racist text messages among employees to Twitter jokes including racial slurs, Turning Point seems to have a real problem with bigotry.

Crystal Clanton, the group’s former national field director, once texted a colleague, “I HATE BLACK PEOPLE. Like fuck them all . . . I hate blacks. End of story.” The woman who replaced her was no better.

Shialee Grooman tweeted in 2013, “I love making racist jokes lol.”

Grooman has since deleted her Twitter account. (Grooman’s original Twitter handle was @FreezingArizona)

Some of these employees get fired while some delete their Twitter accounts, but the problem of racism from Turning Point employees remain.

The woes do not end for the group. A New Yorker report on the organization claimed the group was allegedly involved in political activity barred by laws concerning charitable organizations. Clanton’s racist text was also exposed in the same article. In response to the text, Kirk said a decision regarding Clanton was taken in “72 hours.” Clanton left the organization shortly after the incident.

When giving a statement about Grooman, Kirk referred to her as a “former” employee.

“These are unconfirmed tweets, alleged to be written by a former employee of Turning Point USA which predates her employment with our organization,” he said.

However, Kirk attempts to downplay Grooman’s tweets did not end well after HuffPost discovered an internal memo addressing the exact problem. The memo was sent out on April 12.

According to a HuffPost source, Grooman was still operating as a Turning Point employee well after the memo was released.

The other person who was hired after Clanton’s departure, Troy Meeker also used the n-word in at least one of his tweets.

The list of racist Turning Point employees seems never ending.

Another employee, Timon Prax was fired according to a HuffPost source for racist jokes on Twitter. His account has since been suspended.

“He used the n-word with the hard R nonstop, made fun of black people and referred to them as slaves and made fun of the mentally disabled,” said the source.

Turning Point were put under the national spotlight after Kanye West, who has been on a tweet spree recently, posted praises about Candace Owens, the organization’s director of urban engagement and one of its few black employees.

West, who has hinted Black Americans self-victimize, was probably responding to a video in which Owens touched the same issue.

“There is an ideological civil war happening: Black people that are focused on their past and shouting about slavery and black people that are focused on their futures, OK? That’s really what it comes down to, OK? .... And it’s embarrassing that you utilize their history, you utilize their history and you come in here with more emotion than they ever had when they were living through it. You’re not living through anything right now. You’re overly privileged Americans,” she said in a video.

Turning Point employees often debate the liberals' idea of racism does not exist in the world today; however, their own activities prove them wrong.

