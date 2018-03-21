Tweet From Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Hints At Evidence Of Affair

Stormy Daniels' lawyer just teased a photo of possible evidence that Donald Trump committed adultery with the porn star. But does America care?

Amid the ongoing scandal surrounding porn star Stormy Daniels’s alleged affair with President Donald Trump, her attorney tweeted a mysterious photo of a CD Thursday night, suggesting it could be evidence of the affair.

In a caption accompanying the photo, attorney Michael Avenatti wrote, “If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth?????#60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta.”

Although Avenatti didn’t explicitly state it, most media outlets interpreted this to mean that the CD — pictured inside a safe — contains some sort of hard proof of Trump’s affair with Daniels.

The photo comes just days before Daniels’ much-anticipated interview with Anderson Cooper is slated to air on "60 Minutes."

CBS says the interview was recorded weeks ago, but had not been released yet because they were still verifying facts — and getting into legal wrangles with Trump's team who didn't want the interview aired.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is currently suing Trump to lift a nondisclosure agreement that blocks her from speaking about the alleged affair which happened over ten years ago.

The White House has denied any affair between Trump and Daniels.

But Daniels says that she was paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to keep silent about it —just weeks before the 2016 election.

Cohen has acknowledged the payment happened, but asserts that the money came from his own pocket, not Trump's.

Whether the details of the affair and subsequent payoff are true or not, this scandal says something about where America's head is at with respect to the personal affairs of politicians.

It seems as though America became numb to the adultery of major politicians long ago — starting with Bill Clinton, and possibly before. At this point, Trump's affair with Stormy Daniels may just be background noise. Even Evangelical Christians, the people for whom traditional marriage values would be the most important, don't seem to care.

But what's different about this affair is the man being accused. Trump has a personal history so slimy, so fraught with scandal, lies, and sexual misconduct, that an affair with a porn star feels like another typical day.