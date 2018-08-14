Twitter Finally Ban Alex Jones But There's A Huge Catch

"People need to have their battle rifles and everything ready at their bedsides, and you got to be ready because the media is so disciplined in their deception.”

On Periscope, which is owned by Twitter, Alex Jones tells supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against antifa, the mainstream media, and “Chicom operatives” https://t.co/OBHSFc3ofCpic.twitter.com/ntQbh9IKxz — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 14, 2018

After years of spewing hate and lies on his infamous radio show "Infowars," right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was finally dropped by big tech companies – including Apple and YouTube, in recent weeks.

However, Twitter didn’t seem to mind him so much, as according to the CEO Jack Dorsey, the notorious far-right host hadn’t violated any of the site’s rules.

But, it appears, now even Twitter won’t let Jones use its platform to spout hate speech and carry out nasty bullying tactics – for a week, at least.

According to the company’s spokesperson, the conspiracy theorist has been blocked from tweeting on his personal account for one week after he shared a video imploring his viewers to arm themselves with “battle rifles” and fight against what he described as the mainstream media's deception.

"We aren't suspending the account but requiring he delete a tweet which contained a broadcast in violation of our rules," the Twitter spokesperson told Mashable.

The offensive post in question was a Periscope video in which the host declared “now is the time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag.”

A “false flag operation” is the term normally used by conspiracy theorists to draw public’s attention towards some sort of staged act of violence being carried out covertly.

The social media giant has reportedly put the host on a seven-day timeout, but he will still be reportedly allowed to scroll through his feed and respond to direct messages once he deleted the tweet insinuating violence.

However, the spokesperson reportedly avoided using the word “suspension” in a statement to news outlets.

Jones, who’s also an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has often come under fire for peddling disinformation from his site and downplaying the wrenching loop of mass school shootings.

The critics took notice of the conspiracy theorist’s unabashed propagation of offensive claims and pressured tech companies to clean up after themselves.

Subsequently, Apple was the first tech company that removed Jones’ podcasts from iTunes, citing hate speech violations. Later, YouTube, Facebook and other companies followed suit.

However, Dorsey was widely criticized after he defended the company’s decision to not ban the far-right provocateur by suggesting “the best way to counteract Jones's conspiracy theories was for reporters to document, validate, and refute such information directly."

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo