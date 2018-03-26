Mike Pence Labeled A Hypocrite For Tweet Honoring Civil Rights Icon

Vice President Mike Pence appears to have forgotten his past actions, using Twitter to celebrate a civil rights icon while ignoring the issues minorities face today.

It might sound somewhat counterintuitive, but Vice President Mike Pence used Twitter to celebrate the life of a civil rights icon.

Twitter users sure let him know how they felt.

After Linda Brown, the young child who was at the center of the Brown v. Board of Education case in the 1950s, died at the age of 76, Pence used Twitter to ask his followers and the nation to remember Brown “as a towering figure in the fight for equality & equal treatment under the law.”

Linda Brown will be remembered as a towering figure in the fight for equality & equal treatment under the law. Her role in challenging school segregation helped make our Nation a better place & her legacy will live on for decades. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/nkWEoJZrvG — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 27, 2018

Despite his words of praise to Brown and how she helped “make our Nation a better place,” many Twitter users reminded the vice president that not too long ago, he made a scene during an NFL game precisely because players took a knee to protest police brutality.

This from the guy who attended a football game so he could walk out when players peacefully protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. And I know I'm not the first person to say it, but I want to keep reminding you of your hypocrisy. — DanielleinDC (@VeggieTart) March 27, 2018

As a veteran I don't feel disrespected by those who kneel to protest injustice.

I do feel disrespected by Trump pissing on the Constitution.

I know which side of history you're on. — She persisted (@CaseyHinds) March 27, 2018

She certainly will be. And you may be remembered as the vice president who all but defended confederate monuments and walked out of a football stadium because you were so offended by young black men peacefully protesting continued racial injustice. Please do better. — AJ Jeck (@AJeck3) March 27, 2018

You don't even deserve to comment on her life and legacy. Black men took a respectful knee to simply say "stop killing us", and you walked out of a football game as if they didn't have the right. Fuck you. — Sheri Hart (@SJHart2Hart) March 27, 2018

You walked out of a football game because of football players peacefully protesting inequality. ?? Also your track record of creating laws for equal treatment for marginalized groups (in particular for the LGBTQ Community and Women) really isn't good. — Amy Grimm (@AGRIMMONE) March 27, 2018

Quiet, hypocrite, no one believes a word you have to say. — WM Swadley ?? (@Wm_Swadley) March 27, 2018

As we all know, cases of injustice involving law enforcement disproportionately hurt the black community.

If Pence were, indeed, worried about making the nation a better place, he would understand and, perhaps, want to listen to the players trying to fight institutionalized racism. Instead, he used Twitter to pay homage to a dead civil rights activist, ignoring what’s going on right under his nose.