Twitter Drags Trump’s Nobel Prize Aspirations After Canceling Summit

Donald Trump blew yet another nuclear deal by giving his back to North Korea, prompting everyone to mock his supporters' call for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Breaking: Trump issues letter to Kim Jong Un cancelling their summit. pic.twitter.com/r7UdVj0Pcn — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 24, 2018

Unhappy with blowing just one nuclear deal, President Donald Trump blew a second one by sending a letter to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un saying he would not participate in the Singapore peace talks. Consequently, Twitter didn’t miss the opportunity to ask the president what happened to that Nobel Peace Prize his supporters were pushing for.

Read More Trump Thinks He Deserves Credit For Sparking Inter-Korean Talks

The summit in Singapore would have given countries involved the chance to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea. But Trump suddenly became uninterested. Many believe that's because John Bolton wanted nothing but a complete end to the country's nuclear program, much like what happened in Libya.

To Jong Un, however, following the Libya model means one thing: America supporting the opposition so that he's forcefully removed from power in the not-so-distant future. As he showed signs he wasn't interested in handing over the keys to his nuclear program right away, Trump then pulled the plug on the summit.

But long before that and as soon as South Korea's President Moon Jae-In and Jong Un shook hands, Trump supporters started calling for a Nobel Peace Prize.

As Raw Story reported, 18 Republican elected officials nominated him for one. When justifying their choice, they touted “his tireless work to bring peace to our world.”

Still, many weren’t impressed.

Aaron David Miller, a Middle East analyst, author, and negotiator who worked in both Republican and Democratic administrations thought the idea was ludicrous.

"It's surreal in the sense that it's clearly premature to be talking about giving anybody a Nobel Peace Prize," he said.

But "if in fact the diplomacy goes the right way," the scenario is "conceivable," he added.

​In Copenhagen, Denmark, locals even laughed at the prospects of Trump getting the prize.

“Trump … the peace prize? You must be joking,” said 46-year-old accountant Lene Larsen. “Maybe it should be a sex prize or a prize for being unpopular.”

Hasse Jakupsen, 52, agreed.

"I am pretty sure the Norwegians can see through this. Being nominated does not mean that you actually get the prize. It is pretty ridiculous to have such hopes."

Well, now that Trump seems to be turning his back to peace entirely, Twitter users knew just what to say.

Trump will never win a Nobel Peace Prize but he will always have this coin to commemorate both his shattered dreams measuring up to Obama and his being played by Kim Jong Un. The flags of both countries are even broken apart in the coin like the men who destroyed them. pic.twitter.com/9ycYDZRxud — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 24, 2018

"No, I'm breaking up with YOU!"

"You can't fire me -- I quit!"

Etc... https://t.co/JUeabvInnX — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) May 24, 2018

Blowing two nuclear deals that could have saved us trillions of dollars and countless lives in one month. That's our bankruptcy boy. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) May 24, 2018

How's that Nobel Prize working out for ya? https://t.co/56iLlLaeiu — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) May 24, 2018

"And if you call in the next 5 minutes, for every purchase of the Trump-Kim commemorative coin, you, will get another 99 free" pic.twitter.com/650T78VbMt — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 24, 2018

“Guess who still has a Nobel Prize bitc-” pic.twitter.com/dcXOowavww — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) May 24, 2018

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are the Ross and Rachel of our time — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 24, 2018

While it’s saddening to see the U.S. leader act like a petulant child, it’s also not surprising.

Trump has shown he is not ready to be diplomatic and effective in the past. We shouldn’t believe that, all of a sudden, things would change. Especially now that he has filled his administration with advisors and cabinet members who are pushing for more, not less, conflict.