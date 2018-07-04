Trump’s Tweet About The Thai Cave Rescue Is Hypocrisy At Its Best

While Trump claimed bragging rights for rescuing trapped Thai children, Twitter reminds the POTUS of the thousands of kids still in the U.S. custody, waiting to be reunited with their families.

All the world’s eyes are set on the Thai cave rescue as experts and divers from all over the globe help in bringing a dozen young soccer players and their coach, who accidentally got stuck in a flooded cave, back to their families.

Even though the on-going rescue mission involves experts from various nations, there was only one leader who sought credit for it: President Donald Trump.

The U.S. is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety. Very brave and talented people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

And taking partial credit for a collaborative effort wasn’t the only problem.

Twitter users couldn’t help but notice the blatant hypocrisy of the tweet. While Trump showed “concern” for the young children stuck away from their families inside the Thai cave, by boasting of the U.S.’ participation and bravery, many reminded him of a similar problem, much closer to home.

Like you, I'm thrilled about the Thai rescue going on now. Utilizing technology and expertise, and with a singular focus, they are reuniting these families.

So, what's our problem here? https://t.co/mTlE72vmpH — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) July 8, 2018

Hope this rescue operation shows some people in my country how much better it is if you actually give a shit about other people, even "foreigners," value educated and trained experts and work together instead of only looking out for people who look like you. #ThaiCaveRescue — Amy Miller (@amymillerz) July 8, 2018

I can think of 3000 other kids much easier to get to and much closer than Thailand who would love some help from the US government to be reunited with their parents. https://t.co/zKTkX4WQCt — Travon Free (@Travon) July 8, 2018

#ThaiCaveRescue is being managed by Thailand and many international experts including a few from the US. The balance 8+1 kids will be out today...??

However, the world is waiting to see all the ripped, caged & scattered immigrant children reunited with their families! By when??? — Anju Chandel (@AnjuChandel) July 9, 2018

When they're finished, can these Very brave and talented people rescue the children you have in cages and return them safely to their parents? — Terrible Times (@Tallsville) July 9, 2018

The Thai government is amazing. They value the lives of children. How are those 3,000 children that your administration ripped from their parents? When will you reunite the dozens of little ones under five with their parents? — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) July 8, 2018

The Trump administration’s inhumane “zero-tolerance” policy resulted in the separation of thousands of kids from their families at the U.S. border as they sought asylum, usually fleeing violence in their homelands.

The policy prompted fierce bipartisan rebuke, with people talking to streets against the cruel child separation. The protest resulted in Trump signing an executive order, rescinding the draconian measure but by then, a lot of damage had been done.

Despite orders from the court, Trump administration has been struggling to reunite families, with whereabouts of many children and parents unknown.

As of now, children face deportation courts alone; it is yet unknown when and if these children will be reunited with their loved ones.

If not for Trump’s transparent hypocrisy, it is great he is showing concern for kids, trapped alone without their families in Thailand. If only he had enough compassion for the children waiting to meet their parents, which were torn apart as a result of his inhumane, anti-immigration stance.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas