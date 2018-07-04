© REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump’s Tweet About The Thai Cave Rescue Is Hypocrisy At Its Best

Rutaba Lodhi
While Trump claimed bragging rights for rescuing trapped Thai children, Twitter reminds the POTUS of the thousands of kids still in the U.S. custody, waiting to be reunited with their families.

Thai Cave

All the world’s eyes are set on the Thai cave rescue as experts and divers from all over the globe help in bringing a dozen young soccer players and their coach, who accidentally got stuck in a flooded cave, back to their families.

Even though the on-going rescue mission involves experts from various nations, there was only one leader who sought credit for it: President Donald Trump.

 

And taking partial credit for a collaborative effort wasn’t the only problem.

Twitter users couldn’t help but notice the blatant hypocrisy of the tweet. While Trump showed “concern” for the young children stuck away from their families inside the Thai cave, by boasting of the U.S.’ participation and bravery,  many reminded him of a similar problem, much closer to home.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Trump administration’s inhumane “zero-tolerance” policy resulted in the separation of thousands of kids from their families at the U.S. border as they sought asylum, usually fleeing violence in their homelands.

The policy prompted fierce bipartisan rebuke, with people talking to streets against the cruel child separation. The protest resulted in Trump signing an executive order, rescinding the draconian measure but by then, a lot of damage had been done.

Despite orders from the court, Trump administration has been struggling to reunite families, with whereabouts of many children and parents unknown.

As of now, children face deportation courts alone; it is yet unknown when and if these children will be reunited with their loved ones.

If not for Trump’s transparent hypocrisy, it is great he is showing concern for kids, trapped alone without their families in Thailand. If only he had enough compassion for the children waiting to meet their parents, which were torn apart as a result of his inhumane, anti-immigration stance.

Banner Credits: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

