POTUS’ Guarantee Of Denuclearization? A Despot’s ‘Honorable’ Handshake

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake.”

President Donald Trump met with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un with big claims of denuclearization in a highly anticipated summit, however, it now seems the meeting did not go as successfully as the Trump administration touted it had.

Ever since the Trump-Kim meeting, media outlets have called out the denuclearization “contract” that lacked any retaliatory measures, if North Korea chooses to back out of it; the results could be catastrophic since the U.S. suspended its drills with South Korea as an end to “war games” with the reclusive nation.

However, the POTUS seems rather nonchalant about the nuclear threat and has resorted to doubling down on his claims of denuclearization with no actual proof its going to take place.

I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

For Trump to be putting all his faith in a despot’s handshake would be hilarious, if it wasn’t so dangerous.

North Korea has shown no signs of denuclearization. In fact, new satellite images show North Korea is rapidly upgrading its Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, it’s only known nuclear reactor used to produce weapon-grade missile material, according to a report by 38 North, a North Korea monitoring group.

Twitter users were quick to blow Trump’s claims, of a binding handshake, into smoke.

Donald Trump trusts the handshake of a murderous dictator, but convinces his supporters to distrust the FBI. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 9, 2018

Just imagine if Obama had said he trusted Iran’s regime because of a handshake. Trump tore up the Iran deal, despite its countless verification and inspection measures, then signed a toothless pledge with Kim—as N Korea ramps up its nuclear program. He got played, plain & simple. https://t.co/kFHUNI33on — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 9, 2018

The Dictator Handshake is an unshakeable bond, almost like being blood brothers. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 9, 2018

Oh, cool.

A handshake deal with a lying dictator.

What could possibly go wrong. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) July 9, 2018

Dude, he’s just not that into you. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 9, 2018

Good luck with that.. I’m sure he’s real concerned with honoring your fake, non-existent contract. — Kerry Townsend Jacob (@kerryfjacob) July 10, 2018

Blame it on China, the sun was in your eyes, it was Obama, it was Hillary, the dog ate your homework, your cell phone died... we've heard this same song and dance from you before... failure.



How are those Chinese trademarks and the $500 million they gave you..?? — Graham (@grahamu64) July 10, 2018

To say that the Trump administration and North Korea do not see eye-to-eye would not be wrong. Just recently the reclusive country accused the United States of gangster-like demands over denuclearization, contradicting comments made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said the old enemies had made progress on key issues.

“The U.S. side came up only with its unilateral and gangster-like demand for denuclearization,” a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

“The high-level talks this time brought us in a dangerous situation where we may be shaken in our unshakable will for denuclearization, rather than consolidating trust between the DPRK and the U.S.,” the statement continued.

Trump’s “confidence” in Kim might not only laughable but also extremely harmful if North Korea goes back on its word over the issue of denuclearization.

