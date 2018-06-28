Nobody Wants Trump's 'Thoughts And Prayers’ After Newsroom Attack

“You caused this, Mr. President,” Twitter users blame Trump’s regular attacks on the media for the Maryland shooting.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

After the horrific shooting at the Capital Gazette paper in Maryland left five people dead, President Donald Trump offered “thoughts and prayers.”

Unsurprisingly, not many were convinced with Trump having any remorse for the attack since he has been doing the same, behind his computer screen, for months.

Trump has used his Twitter account to spew hatred against the media for the longest time; so much so, he called the press, “enemy of the American people.”

Some of the things Donald Trump has tweeted about the news media since becoming president: "truly bad people," / "the enemy" / "the enemy of the American people" pic.twitter.com/CoAHjDf08S — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 28, 2018

So when the man who made “fake news” a household term offered his condolences over this particular tragedy, many on Twitter called out Trump’s hateful rhetoric against the free press and blamed him, in part, for contributing to this tragedy.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

When the President of the United States repeatedly calls for violence against the media, and then someone shoots up a newspaper office in Annapolis, then yeah – whatever the details end up being – he's morally and criminally responsible for it. Lock him up! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 28, 2018

The shooting today in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland cannot reasonably be separated from the President's mission to villainize the press as "the enemy of the American people." — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 28, 2018

It’s hard not to make Annapolis political when you hear Donald Trump call the media the enemy to a large audience and Milo texting about gunning down journalists. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 28, 2018

Others called him out for failing to pass sensible gun laws, which would restrict such senseless shootings, despite similar massacres in the recent past.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS / Yuri Gripas