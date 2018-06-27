© Scott Heins/Getty Images

A 28YO Latina Activist Made History Toppling Top Dem In NY Primary

by
Rutaba Lodhi
Crowley, who has been touted as the future leader of the Democratic Party, conceded defeat to 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has long called to abolish ICE.

 

In an absolute political stunner, top Democrat Joe Crowley lost his seat to progressive activist and new-comer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the New York gubernatorial primary.

Crowley who has been touted as the future leader of the Democratic Party conceded defeat to Ocasio-Cortez and President Donald Trump pounced on the opportunity to mock the Democrat. However, the POTUS’ reasoning for Crowley’s defeat was more than a little ridiculous.

 

Trump’s tweet clearly shows he has no idea that Ocasio-Cortez isn’t likely to support any of his policies. And regardless of how he portrays it, this surely isn’t a win for Trump.

The young activist has already called to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement and for a nationalized healthcare system.

The stances are highly in contrast with the policies in practice since Trump took office.

 

The feat of defeating one of the leading Democrats by a 28-year-old Latina candidate was nothing short of remarkable.

Ocasio-Cortez went door to door introducing herself and gaining voters from the working-class Americans.

“Our district is overwhelmingly people of color, its working class, its very immigrant ? and it hasn’t had the representation we’ve needed,” Ocasio-Cortez, a second-generation Puerto Rican, previously told HuffPost.

“I’m not running from the left; I’m running from the bottom. I’m running in fierce advocacy for working-class New Yorkers,” she said.

The Latina candidate worked as an organizer for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and was backed by Sanders’ staffers in the primary.

She refused to take corporate money during her campaign, touting it an ode to her working-class roots.

“I see people like me, who thought someone like me couldn’t be in politics,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “[They] now are saying, ‘Oh, wait, I don’t need to take money from corporations to run. Maybe I’ll run, too.’”

She even called out the brutal killings of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli Forces at the Gaza border and asked Democrats to fulfill their “moral” obligation by providing the people of Palestine with basic “human dignity.”

 

Crowley used his status to benefit him and his associates for almost 20 years. His practices resulted in resentment from the working-class citizens and the progressive activist brought their matters center-stage, ultimately resulting in the biggest upset in primary elections for years.

Crowley, however, endorsed the millennial activist. He even bust out his guitar and dedicated “Born to Run” to Ocasio-Cortez.

 

Trump, however, in true fashion, tried to surpass all the efforts made by Ocasio-Cortez by touting his strained relationship with Crowley, the reason for his loss and Twitter users were not amused.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If Trump thinks a progressive activist is going be better suited for him than Crowley, he might be in for a bumpy ride.

 

The ridiculousness of the statement where he claims Crowley lost a “primary” election because he wasn’t nicer to “his president” just affirms Trump had no idea about the candidate Crowley lost to. It would be better if the president did his research about the young activist, now poised to win the November elections, who seems like a force to be reckoned with.

