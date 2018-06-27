A 28YO Latina Activist Made History Toppling Top Dem In NY Primary

Crowley, who has been touted as the future leader of the Democratic Party, conceded defeat to 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has long called to abolish ICE.

I want to congratulate @Ocasio2018. I look forward to supporting her and all Democrats this November. The Trump administration is a threat to everything we stand for here in Queens and the Bronx, and if we don't win back the House this November, we will lose the nation we love. — Joe Crowley (@JoeCrowleyNY) June 27, 2018

In an absolute political stunner, top Democrat Joe Crowley lost his seat to progressive activist and new-comer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the New York gubernatorial primary.

Crowley who has been touted as the future leader of the Democratic Party conceded defeat to Ocasio-Cortez and President Donald Trump pounced on the opportunity to mock the Democrat. However, the POTUS’ reasoning for Crowley’s defeat was more than a little ridiculous.

Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Trump’s tweet clearly shows he has no idea that Ocasio-Cortez isn’t likely to support any of his policies. And regardless of how he portrays it, this surely isn’t a win for Trump.

The young activist has already called to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement and for a nationalized healthcare system.

The stances are highly in contrast with the policies in practice since Trump took office.

The child detention camps are here - I confronted the border officers myself.



Using their names, I told them exactly what they are responsible for.



One of them made eye contact with me.

I spoke directly to him.

I saw his sense of guilt.

We can dismantle this.#AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/QLyc9MAnkt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 24, 2018

The feat of defeating one of the leading Democrats by a 28-year-old Latina candidate was nothing short of remarkable.

Ocasio-Cortez went door to door introducing herself and gaining voters from the working-class Americans.

“Our district is overwhelmingly people of color, its working class, its very immigrant ? and it hasn’t had the representation we’ve needed,” Ocasio-Cortez, a second-generation Puerto Rican, previously told HuffPost.

“I’m not running from the left; I’m running from the bottom. I’m running in fierce advocacy for working-class New Yorkers,” she said.

The Latina candidate worked as an organizer for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and was backed by Sanders’ staffers in the primary.

She refused to take corporate money during her campaign, touting it an ode to her working-class roots.

“I see people like me, who thought someone like me couldn’t be in politics,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “[They] now are saying, ‘Oh, wait, I don’t need to take money from corporations to run. Maybe I’ll run, too.’”

She even called out the brutal killings of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli Forces at the Gaza border and asked Democrats to fulfill their “moral” obligation by providing the people of Palestine with basic “human dignity.”

This is a massacre.



I hope my peers have the moral courage to call it such.



No state or entity is absolved of mass shootings of protesters. There is no justification. Palestinian people deserve basic human dignity, as anyone else.



Democrats can’t be silent about this anymore. https://t.co/wJGATOtDsR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) May 14, 2018

Crowley used his status to benefit him and his associates for almost 20 years. His practices resulted in resentment from the working-class citizens and the progressive activist brought their matters center-stage, ultimately resulting in the biggest upset in primary elections for years.

Crowley, however, endorsed the millennial activist. He even bust out his guitar and dedicated “Born to Run” to Ocasio-Cortez.

Now @JoeCrowleyNY is playing guitar. He dedicated the first song to @Ocasio2018 — “Born to Run”

@ pic.twitter.com/U3sx6mth90 — J. David Goodman (@jdavidgoodman) June 27, 2018

Trump, however, in true fashion, tried to surpass all the efforts made by Ocasio-Cortez by touting his strained relationship with Crowley, the reason for his loss and Twitter users were not amused.

Dude, he lost to someone who hates you even more. — The Cyber (@r0wdy_) June 27, 2018

Maybe he's forgotten what a primary is and thinks of the dem lost a republican must have win? — LAWoman (@pamster2009) June 27, 2018

Oh yea, you’re gonna love this 28 year-old Latina - and I hear she has big plans for you ; ) — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 27, 2018

Someone needs to explain to him how elections work. Lots of pictures. — Mike Johnson (@MJVanCity) June 27, 2018

You are taking credit for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? You are more clueless than we thought. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) June 27, 2018

He's so stupid he doesn't realize this is worse for him than Crowley. — Daniel O (@DanOfromNYC) June 27, 2018

This is, by far, the stupidest take possible. Crowley lost to Ocasio-Cortez, who was challenging him from the left. Trump is beyond toxic in that district. https://t.co/YuLpcrHrLC — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 27, 2018

Yeah. In a Dem primary in the Bronx/Queens, the reason Joe Crowley lost was because he was mean to Trump. Sure. https://t.co/yJFu1zIJZd — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) June 27, 2018

If Trump thinks a progressive activist is going be better suited for him than Crowley, he might be in for a bumpy ride.

No bans.

No walls.

No fences.

No chains.

No justice - no peace.



We will fight, we will vote, and we will run until hate is dismantled.



Vote today and help us mobilize. AFTER VOTING, NYC #MuslimBan protests start at 6pm.



2 NYC Congressional candidates today support #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/ePTMSJvoOm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 26, 2018

The ridiculousness of the statement where he claims Crowley lost a “primary” election because he wasn’t nicer to “his president” just affirms Trump had no idea about the candidate Crowley lost to. It would be better if the president did his research about the young activist, now poised to win the November elections, who seems like a force to be reckoned with.

