What About Russia? Twitter Users Call Out DOJ For Indicting Iranians

Some Twitter users were upset the DOJ indicted Iranians over Russians. But others congratulated the same agency for indicting hackers from both countries.

An Iranian hacking ring whose members have alleged ties to the Iranian government have been indicted by the Justice Department on Friday.

The nine Iranians named in the indictment reportedly hacked 36 American companies and five U.S. government agencies. They are the state governments of Hawaii and Indiana, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the Department of Labor.

In the indictment announcement, the DOJ said that the members of the Mabna Institute conducted “many” of their attacks “on behalf of” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran as well as the country’s “government and university clients.”

On Twitter, some users exploded in anger because of this incident, as it appears that the DOJ was quick to indict the Iranians but not the Russians allegedly involved in the DNC server leak and the alleged breach into the U.S. voter database.

They wanted to know why the DOJ wouldn’t indict Russians but chose to indict Iranians instead.

While their anger and frustration are understandable, the FBI’s Special Counsel Robert Mueller has already indicted Russian targets over their alleged involvement with the DNC server case. And as we all know, the FBI operates under jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Justice.

As Vox reports, 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies have been indicted on conspiracy charges, with some also being accused of identity theft by the FBI. Therefore, more Russians have actually been indicted than Iranians over their alleged involvement in hacking efforts into U.S. companies and government agencies.

As far as any indictments related to the alleged Russian hacking of American voter databases reported by NBC, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said that they “ have no intelligence — new or old — that corroborates NBC’s reporting that state systems in seven states were compromised by Russian government actors. We believe tonight’s story to be factually inaccurate and misleading.”

Regardless, it’s important to keep pushing the media to keep the President Donald Trump administration accountable for every single misstep and lack of scrutiny for actual criminals, foreign-born or otherwise.

In the case of the Iranian hackers, we know Trump is war-thirsty and might end up using this indictment as yet another reason to go after Iran, an ally of Russia. With the U.S. deeply involved in the Middle East as it is, we should keep an eye on this story to see how the current administration will spin it to use it against the Persian nation.