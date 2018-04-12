Two Men Arrested For Simply Sitting In A Starbucks While Black

“They freaking put them in handcuffs and perp walked them out the freaking store. These guys never raised their voices. They never did anything remotely aggressive.”

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

A viral video showed police officers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania arresting two African-American men from a Starbucks location.

The men were restrained by handcuffs and were escorted away from the site. The crime in question was simply that they did not belong to the race who could be allowed to wait for a friend at Starbucks.

The two black men in the video had arrived at Starbucks to meet a friend. Naturally, they sat down to wait for him before ordering anything.

However, the white manager of Starbucks asked them to leave, since black men must legitimize their existence in a space that supposedly does not belong to them. She then called the cops on them.

Melissa DePino, who uploaded the video of the arrest on Instagram, said “the girl behind the counter” called the cops after telling the men they were “trespassing.” When police officers arrived, they made no effort to inquire whether the two gentlemen were really trespassing.

The men asked what the reason behind the arrest. However, as soon as they asked the question “more cops and more cops and more cops showed up.”

At this point, the men’s friend, Andrew Yaffe, showed up. In the video, he can be heard asking why the men were being taken away in such a humiliating fashion.

“What did they get called for?” Yaffe asks an officer in the video. “Cause there are two black guys sitting here meeting me?”

Another voice exclaimed, “They didn’t do anything wrong. I saw the whole thing.”

The men were arrested and were later released after several hours. The Philly Police Department failed to find any evidence against them and released a video denying any “implicit bias” in the arrest.

There are so many things the “disturbance” caused by the black men brings to the fore. There is an assumption that black men could never live such textured lives as to enter a space described jokingly as a white people’s place. Black men will, therefore, not be allowed the luxury of sitting idly in a Starbucks; they must justify their presence.

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

Starbucks has released an apology, where it promises to engage with the police on these matters. But, as many point out, the police is not a neutral institution in this case.

lost me at "continue to engage with the police department", that is and was the problem in the first place. https://t.co/J0y44pWmvT — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) April 14, 2018

