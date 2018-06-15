This Girl In UAE Calls Police Hotline For An Eid Gift–She Gets One

A young girl in UAE got her special Eid gifts from a very unexpected source — a police department.

In a truly heartwarming manner, the police in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) proved law enforcement officials don't only fight the bad guys but also at times fulfil little girls' dreams.

As Muslims around the world prepared to celebrate Eid, a young girl in Sharjah decided to record a video expressing her wish to get an "Eidya," or Eid gift.

Sumaya Ahmad Al Naqbi got in touch with operations room of the Khor Fakkan, in the eastern region of the UAE in hopes to get some special holiday gift.

Instead of brushing her off, officers made Sumaya's day by warmly welcoming her sweet request and promised to fulfil her wish.

Staying true to their words, on the first day of Eid Al Fitr — a celebration that marks the end of the month of fasting — the department showed up at the little girl's house with an Eid gift.

Predictably, Sumaya was overwhelmed by the considerate gesture and her father also expressed his gratitude to the officers for being so thoughtful towards his child.

However, this wasn't the first time police in an Arabian Peninsula nation spread goodness and won hearts of its citizens. As, Lt. Colonel Waleed Khamis Al Yamahi, director of the Khor Fakkan Comprehensive Police Station said that his team just wanted to "spread joy and happiness," and their efforts were consistent with the Year of Zayed initiatives.

The year 2018 marked 100 years since the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. So to commemorate his memory the government decided to promote his values by displaying empathy to people regardless of their ages, nationalities, faiths and backgrounds.

Earlier this month, another exceptional act of kindness of Dubai Police garnered worldwide attention as it broke the world record for the "longest iftar table" when the authorities arranged an Iftar dinner for more than 12,800 workers.

The world needs more of such law enforcement officers who don't only protect the citizens from crimes but are the ultimate heroes by spreading joy and winning hearts.

