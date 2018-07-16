Uber Allows Drivers To Refuse Rides To 'Unite The Right' Marchers

The ride-share company is allowing its drivers to refuse rides to anyone attending the “Unite the Right” rally in Washington, D.C. being held this Sunday.

Uber is allowing its drivers to refuse service to people attending the “Unite the Right 2” rally being held in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The event is being held adjacent to the White House and will reportedly feature white supremacist David Duke. Duke is the former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan as well as a President Donald Trump supporter.

Read More NPR Sparks Outrage By Interviewing Alt-Right Leader Jason Kessler

Uber said that drivers who feel that a passenger is discriminatory toward them due to either their statements or ideology can terminate or refuse a ride to the passenger.

Passengers using Uber are required to “exercise good judgment and behave decently toward other people in the car when riding with Uber,” according to the company’s policy. However, it would be wishful thinking to expect either good judgment or decency from white supremacists.

The alt-right held a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, back in 2017. The racist rally was organized by Jason Kessler and resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, who was murdered as she counter-protested the bigots when a man drove his vehicle through the crowd.

While it is commendable that Uber has taken a stand against white supremacy, more must be done to combat the violent intolerance that is prominent in the “Unite the Right” crowd, starting with revoking the permit allowing violent racists to speak adjacent to the White House.

Freedom of speech is a cherished right in this country, but when that right is used to spew hate and racist vitriol, businesses and individuals alike should join forces to combat such dangerous rhetoric.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters/Tyrone Siu