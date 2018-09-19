Woman Jumps Out Of Moving Uber, Alleges Driver Was Kidnapping Her

“I realized when I wasn’t being let out of the car after I was asking her to do so, she was acting crazy and I knew something was wrong.”

PSA tonight I realized that being kidnapped from an uber driver is 100% real I’m so thankful that I got out okay but jumping out a moving car window and running for help has to be the scariest thing I’ve ever gone thru. I want girls to realize this happens & to be safe, always. pic.twitter.com/bQBWDKVRrM — Brooke Adkins (@brookeadkins19) September 19, 2018

An Uber passenger accused the vehicle’s driver of kidnapping after she refused to stop the car, leaving the passenger with no choice but to jump out of the moving car.

The driver has since been arrested .

Brooke Adkins shared pictures of her bruised knee and ripped jeans on Twitter, explaining how an Uber driver refused to stop the car, even when she asked her several times.

According to the passenger, the driver kept saying “no” to her multiple requests of making a stop.

"I got out okay but jumping out a moving car window and running for help has to be the scariest thing I've ever gone thru," she wrote. "I want girls to realize this happens & to be safe, always."

A Tallahassee police report mentioned that the driver, identified as 30-year-old Destiny Racquel Green, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after Adkin’s complaint.

It all started when Green asked the passenger if she could drive her around the block to listen to music, instead of stopping the car.

Adkins said she felt the request was weird but agreed, thinking the driver needed a friend. "I thought that was so weird but was just trying to be nice," she wrote. "Maybe she wanted a friend or something."

However, Adkins said she asked the driver to keep recording her ride, “just in case.”

I knew I was being kidnapped because she mentioned that she wanted to turn the uber off to drive around with me and “listen to music” I thought that was so weird but was just trying to be nice maybe she wanted a friend or something so I told her that I would but to keep the uber — Brooke Adkins (@brookeadkins19) September 19, 2018

The passenger said she realized she was being kidnapped after she was 25 minutes away from her drop off location, she repeatedly requested Green to let her out but the driver refused. Adkins couldn’t open the door either because the child lock was on. Adkins recalled that the driver kept saying she would take her to the hospital, continuously refusing to let her out of the car.

According to the police report, at one time Green asked Adkins to "place her hand on the center console and hold it down."

Panic-stricken, Adkins face timed a friend and then called 911 before jumping out of the car’s window, while holding down the window button so that the driver couldn’t close it from the driver’s seat.

Adkins then reportedly ran towards a Walgreens parking lot and stayed there till the police officers arrived. The police then arrested Green from her house.

"What this rider reported to police is troubling," said an Uber spokesperson. "We have removed the driver from the app and stand ready to support the police investigation."

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Getty Images