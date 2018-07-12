British Jews Leader Called Arabs ‘The Vilest Of Animals’ In Tweets

“I have an issue with Muslims and Arabs who want to kill us, who want to destroy Israel. And that is an Islamic fundamental if you know anything about what the Koran is.”

1) Board of Deputies suspends Roslyn Pine for 6 years after @JewishChron investigation into "Islamophobic" views -- This is the conclusion of a story we began almost exactly 1 month ago. Gratifying to see it all the way through https://t.co/fKRqq6yywQpic.twitter.com/liOpiMhZ0j — Ben Weich (@BenWeich) July 12, 2018

A member of the Board of Deputies of British Jews went a little too far while on a racist, anti-Arab rant on her Twitter account.

Roslyn Pine, the deputy for Finchley United Synagogue, shared a text on social media describing Arabs as “the vilest of animals.”

Pine apparently didn’t only have an issue with Arabs, she also took aim against all Muslims while ridiculing their religion and its holy book.

“I have an issue with Muslims and Arabs who want to kill us, who want to destroy Israel. And that is an Islamic fundamental if you know anything about what the Koran is,” Pine tweeted from her account which has recently been made private.

However, she soon had to pay the price of giving vent to her venomous sentiments, apparently without any care or thought.

The Board’s constitution committee took notice of the matter and decided to suspend her for the next six years as it believed Pine had jeopardize the reputation of the organization.

“What Mrs. Pine is saying is that the killing of Jews and the destruction of Israel is fundamental to the Islamic religion, and so implying condemnation of all Muslims,” the Board’s committee condemned her statements.

However, despite the backlash, the deputy in question apparently had little or no regrets for her direct attack on Muslims and at her hearing she repeated her contemptuous words.

“It’s true I have an issue with Muslims and Arabs who want to kill us and destroy Israel… I would expect that every deputy would hold that view,” said Pine.

It is noteworthy Pine has a history of making vile comments which had to be censured by the authorities in the past.

For instance, three years ago, she said it was a pity the pro-Palestinian female Swedish foreign minister was “too old to be raped.” She has also called fellow deputies “kapos.”

Clearly, the deputy lacks any sensitivity and regard for a particular group of believers and she makes no attempt to hide her ill-feelings for them. Considering her influential position, such blatant propagation of hate can have dire repercussions.

Just last month, the new board president Marie van der Zyl said: “I will not tolerate any anti-Muslim hatred whatsoever.”

