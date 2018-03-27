UK Paper Criticized For ‘Tran And Wife’ Headline Mocking Trans Couple

Winterbourne is Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier. Graf is a prominent advocate for LGBTQ rights and was nominated for the Rainbow Award in 2015.

A shame that our beautiful day and a positive article by @Emskibeat has been marred by fairly offensive headlines. I have always been a woman and Jake has always been a man. pic.twitter.com/Hhdfuvt09M — Hannah Winterbourne (@hannahw253) March 27, 2018

A tabloid paper in the United Kingdom has come under fire after printing an insensitive headline and cover about a married transgender couple.

I’ve fixed the cover for them. pic.twitter.com/qNYi08vovb — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) March 27, 2018

The Sun graced its front page with an image of Army officer Hannah Winterbourne and actor Jake Graf after their marriage, along with oversized text reading “Tran and wife” and smaller print reading “Jake who used to be a woman weds Hannah who was a man.”

Following such a lovely, positive article from @Emskibeat in today’s @TheSun it’s a real shame that it’s been cheapened by such a sensationalised and misleading headline. @hannahw253 was never a man, as I was never a woman. #trans #fact pic.twitter.com/1lNm3wjb4l — Jake Graf (@JakeGraf1) March 27, 2018

Social media users, including the couple, took issue with the cover, calling it “sensationalised and misleading.” The couple noted that they supported the actual article written about their wedding, with Graf calling it “lovely.”

The Sun claimed the cover was intended to recognize, not disparage, the couple’s marriage. A newspaper spokesman told HuffPost UK that they “put this story on a front page in order to celebrate a wonderful modern romance” and also said “I want to emphasize that there was no intention to offend, and we wish them both the very best for the rest of their happy lives together.”

If truly intending to honor the couple’s marriage, the paper seems to have drastically failed at its objective. The article definitively appears as a sensationalized jab at the couple. The disconnect between the claimed intention and achieved result could hint at the issues of tabloid writing, which relies on witty headlines but can sometimes miss its mark. Or perhaps The Sun was unnecessarily taking a shot at the couple and is now trying to legitimize its insensitivity. Regardless, the cover decisively seems like an exploitative use of the couple’s union.