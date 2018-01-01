UKIP To Team Up With Steve Bannon To Fuel Populism Across Europe

“Ukip teaming up with fascist-in-chief Steve Bannon is an unholy alliance of racist charlatans across the Channel,” said Layla Moran, a Liberal Democrat MP.

United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) is reportedly joining hands with Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s new European alt-right movement.

The move is being made in an attempt to bring down the European Union and fuel populism across the continent. Bannon’s new venture, known as The Movement, aims to bring together far-right, anti-EU parties ahead of the union’s elections next year.

The Movement will be based in Brussels and will campaign for the anti-EU bloc in the upcoming elections.

The announcement of the forward bloc ahead of the elections has reportedly unnerved Brussels. So much so, that they are calling for the negotiating period to be extended.

Many fear that the bloc would result in the victory of the far-right parties which would be reminiscent of the 2014 European elections in the UK where UKIP won.

“Ukip teaming up with fascist-in-chief Steve Bannon is an unholy alliance of racist charlatans across the Channel. Having been forgotten over the last two years, Ukip are desperately trying to make themselves relevant again. But they’ve got their work cut out for them: nobody wants to hear the verbal sewage coming out of a group whose only claim to fame is their rent-a-gob ex-leader,” said Layla Moran, a Liberal Democrat MP.

She added, “Now they want dark elements of the far right in America to help plot their nasty agenda. The dangers stirred up by this kind of right-wing populism are obvious, but terrifying for the many people who fear history might be repeating itself.”

This is not the first connection between the United States’ far-right wing and Europe.

Nigel Farage, the former leader of U.K. Independence Party who stepped down from his position after playing pivotal role in the Brexit, said would like to serve as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union.

He was also showed up at a Trump campaign rally in Mississippi where Trump described the Brexit as a bid for American independence and drew parallels between the United Kingdom’s “Leave” and his own campaign.

