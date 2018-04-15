© REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Nikki Haley: Syrian Refugees Are Not Interested In Coming To The US

by
Rutaba Lodhi
“I went to the refugee sites in both Jordan and Turkey. …Not one of the many that I talked to ever said, ‘We want to go to America’,” Haley said.

Syrians

United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley insisted the low number of Syrians being admitted to the U.S. is not due to the Trump administration’s revised immigration policies rather the refugees from the war-torn country are not at all interested in coming to America.

Since 2011, the Syrian civil war has left almost 5.6 million people seeking refuge; Lebanon and other Middle Eastern countries have accommodated nearly 4.5 million Syrians while the United States has allowed only 44 refugees since October 2017.

Previously, former President Barack Obama had increased the number of refugee admissions from 70,000 to 110,000; however, the Trump administration brought the number down to its lowest in U.S. history to 45,000 for the fiscal year of 2018. Despite the numbers, Haley attributed the low admission of Syrian refugees is due to their decision of living close to their homeland, in order to “rebuild” it when the time comes.

“When I talk to the refugees, what I talk to them about [is] they want to go home. There is a mountain that they look over and know what’s on the other side and they know that Syria is in shambles and they’re prepared to rebuild it,” she said during an interview with Fox News.

“I personally went to the refugee sites in both Jordan and Turkey. I spent time with refugees whether they were in camps or whether they were out and I talked to them about the situation at hand. Not one of the many that I talked to ever said, ‘We want to go to America’,” the U.N. ambassador continued.

“They want to stay as close to Syria as they can so that when, God willing, this fighting stops and when there is finally stability and peace in that area, they want to go rejoin their family members. They want to go back to what they remember,” she added.

The statement by Haley comes a few days after the U.S. along with France and United Kingdom fired strikes at Syria in retaliation to the Assad Regime’s chemical attack on civilians.

President Donald Trump condemned the attack on Twitter before launching an attack on Syria. Critics claim the condemnation means nothing if the U.S. is not truly willing to help and accommodate innocent civilians from the heinous war crimes by Syrian despot Bashar al-Assad.

 

 

 

 

The Syrian refugees’ “interest” in coming to America has only declined in the past year with nearly 16,000 Syrian refugees admitted to the U.S. in 2016 and almost 3000 in 2017. The reason for the decline may not be the inclination to live near their war-torn country but more likely the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies including the infamous “Muslim ban” that mostly targeted refugees from Muslim-majority countries.

US, France And UK Strike Syria Over Chemical Weapons Attack

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

