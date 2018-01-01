Saudi-Led Coalition Responsible For Most Child Deaths In Yemen: Report

According to a UN report, 552 children were killed in Yemen in 2017, out of them, 370 lost their lives because of the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen is suffering from the “worst man-made humanitarian crisis” and according to a UN report the Saudi-led coalition in the war torn country is responsible for the killing of scores of Yemeni children.

In 2017, 552 Yemeni children were reportedly killed, including 398 boys and 154 girls. Out of them, a total of 370 children’s death was attributed to the coalition.

Saudi Arabia and several other Arab nations launched military actions in Yemen since 2015 to kill Houthi rebels. Most of the countries have since pulled out their forces from the US-backed coalition. But UAE and Saudi Arabia are still attacking people in Yemen.

As a result most of the civilians lose their lives – but Saudi claims the attacks are conducted to eradicate Houthi rebels who are backed by Iran.

According to the U.N. report these Houthi rebels have killed Yemeni children as well. They are accused of killing 83 children and wounding 241 others in 2017.

In the midst of the civil war, Yemen is also battling a widespread cholera outbreak. U.S. involvement is making the situation even worse for those on the ground. Cholera is typically cured through rehydration treatments, which have extremely high levels of success in countries where medical care is easily accessible. Yet, the International Committee of the Red Cross reports that only 45 percent of Yemen’s medical facilities are functional. For people who do not receive medical care, the disease’s risk of death spikes to roughly 50 percent.

And the U.S. is directly contributing to the carnage, particularly through its support of Saudi Arabian bombing campaigns that often kill innocent civilians and destroy critical infrastructure for the country.

Read More Saudi Ambassador To US Compares Bombing Yemen To Beating One’s Wife

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Khaled Abdullah