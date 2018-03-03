© Reuters, Gary Hershorn

Unidentified Man Wounded In Shooting Near White House

An unidentified adult man was wounded along the north fence line of the White House on Saturday in what District of Columbia police said was being investigated as a self-inflicted shooting.

President Donald Trump was away in Florida. There were no other injuries in the incident, police said.

“We’re investigating reports that he shot himself,” but this had not been clearly established, said a police spokeswoman.

“Our natural death squad is on the scene,” police said.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the White House was blocked off by police, which is routine in such incidents.

