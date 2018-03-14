At least 18 Pets Died On United Flights Last Year: Report

"For many people, pets are members of the family. They should not be treated like insignificant cargo," wrote a U.S .senator.

United Airline is one of those airlines that makes headlines all year round for all the wrong reasons.

Just recently a flight attendant of the airline kept a crate that had a dog in it in the overhead bin of the aircraft. When the plane landed and the family opened the bin, the dog was dead.

A U.S. senator is now asking the airline to explain the high rate of pet deaths in their aircrafts. 18 of the 24 animals that died on a major US airline last year were in United's care, Louisiana Republican John Kennedy wrote in a letter to United President Scott Kirby.

"This pattern of animal deaths and injuries is simply inexcusable," he wrote. "For many people, pets are members of the family. They should not be treated like insignificant cargo."

The mother and daughter, who lost their pet, explained how their French bull-dog barked for two hours before it went completely silent.

A heartbroken little girl recalls the day her dog died after the family said a @united flight attendant told them to put their French bulldog in the overhead bin on a flight from Houston. @CourtneyABC13 has the emotional interview with the family: https://t.co/DB6uzd2ezV pic.twitter.com/EjaTVOLHCW — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 14, 2018

Last year, the airline killed a giant rabbit after a crew member accidentally putting it in a freezer. The black-furred rabbit, named, Simon was supposed to outgrow his father who was 4ft 4 and become the largest rabbit in the world.

“'It’s a dog, it’s a dog.’ He can’t breathe up there.’ And she said, ‘It doesn’t matter, it still goes up there,” Sophia, the girl who lost her pet, explained the flight attendant's situation. "She felt the dog and she put him up there.”

The airline was also responsible for killing a dog last year. The 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Lulu died in the cargo hold of the aircraft that was reportedly delayed for two hours.

As per usual, the airline apologized once again after killing the French bull-dog, claiming the flight attendant wasn’t aware there was a dog in the crate.

“We're not making excuses. Anytime an animal suffers an injury or dies in our care, we are devastated," spokesman Charlie Hobart said.

But that is not what the family claims. According to them the flight attendant knew about the pet.

18 pets have died in United airline aircrafts last year. United transported 138,178 animals in 2017 which is more than double the number carried on Delta or American, according to the US Department of Transportation (DOT). Some 13 animals also reportedly got injured on a United airline flight.

Alaska Airlines carried almost 115,000 animals last year and reported just two deaths and one lost animal, the data show.

Since the past two years, United ranked poorly when it comes to animal safety.

The airline is also not very popular when it comes to courtesy with humans. It is about time for the airline to treat humans and animals, both, with respect. To start off, they can begin with treating animals like living creatures and not luggage.

