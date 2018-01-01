Here Are Some Of The Newest Laws In The United States

Every new year sees a slew of new laws across the U.S. -- some very practical, some that make you scratch your head.

Jan. 1, 2016, saw a bunch of new laws come on the books.

There are stricter laws for pet owners, tax exemptions for vets' families and rules that mark positive steps for underage drinkers and young athletes. Some laws are applauded; others not so much, but whatever the case may be, these new laws are here to stay.

You May Also Like To Check Out: These Weird And Crazy Laws From Around The World Will Leave You Scratching Your Head