United’s Latest Mistake: Dog Shipped To Japan Instead of Kansas

United Airlines accidentally sent a German shepherd to Japan instead of Kansas on Tuesday in the company’s second incident involving a pet this week.

Tuesday’s mix-up began in Oregon, where Kara Swindle and her children departed for Kansas City. When Swindle went to pick up their 10-year-old German shepherd named Irgo, she discovered a Great Dane that was supposed to be flying to Japan, but not Irgo. Both dogs had stopped in Denver to catch their connecting flight, and their destinations had apparently been swapped during the layover.

Panic ensued.

Because Irgo was only supposed to be on a domestic flight, Swindle had not sent food or water. Exacerbating concerns, Irgo had an ear infection and has not received medication in three days.

"They had no idea where the dog was," Swindle said. "I burst into tears instantly because this has just all been a whirlwind. They didn't know (where Irgo was) until 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the plane landed in Japan."

After locating Irgo, United arranged for an examination of the dog, who was deemed healthy enough to fly back. Irgo is scheduled to return to Wichita on Thursday.

United issued an apology for the incident.

"An error occurred during connections in Denver for two pets sent to the wrong destinations," a United spokesperson said in a statement. "We have notified our customers that their pets have arrived safely and will arrange to return the pets to them as soon as possible. We apologize for this mistake and are following up with the vendor kennel where they were kept overnight to understand what happened."

Swindle said she hopes the mistake prompts the airline to reassess its treatment of pets.

"I'm hoping that from now on they take better care of animals. They kind of treat them like they are luggage,” she said. “I'm hoping they can put something into policy so that this will never happen again. Maybe putting a picture of the animal on the outside of the pen (instead of just paperwork, which is affixed on the outside of each crate). I don't want anyone to ever have to go through this again."

A heartbroken little girl recalls the day her dog died after the family said a @united flight attendant told them to put their French bulldog in the overhead bin on a flight from Houston. @CourtneyABC13 has the emotional interview with the family: https://t.co/DB6uzd2ezV pic.twitter.com/EjaTVOLHCW — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 14, 2018

The incident hints at United’s broader struggles transporting animals. Earlier this week, a French bulldog died after a flight attendant ordered a passenger to place the pet in the overhead bin.

Only 24 animals died while in the care of a major U.S. airline last year; 18 of these deaths occurred on United flights. The two events this week alone hint at broader regulatory issues that United should fix. Passengers pay large sums to fly, and they should be able to do so without fearing for the safety of their pets.