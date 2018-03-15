Professor Under Fire For Suggesting Black Students Don't Perform Well

Students and alumni of the University of Pennsylvania created a petition advocating the law school's dean denounce the comments made by the professor.

The dean of th University of Pennsylvania Law School criticized comments previously made by a law professor about black students and changed her teaching position on Tuesday.

The professor, Amy Wax, will no longer teach a mandatory introductory course.

While speaking with Brown University professor Glenn Loury last year, Wax remarked, “Here’s a very inconvenient fact, Glenn: I don’t think I’ve ever seen a black student graduate in the top quarter of the class, and rarely, rarely in the top half. I can think of one or two students who scored in the top half of my required first-year course.”

The dean, Ted Ruger, responded publicly to Wax’s comments for the first time after students and alumni created a petition urging Ruger to denounce Wax’s “disparaging, false and deeply offensive claims” and prevent her from teaching the introductory course.

I’m unsurprised by Amy Wax’s behavior. She regularly engages in sophomoric/unfounded racial provocation and insult in public AND private. Glad Penn Law is protecting 1L’s from her potential academic & professional injury. — Imani Perry (@imaniperry) March 14, 2018

Ruger distanced himself from the comments and said that Wax spoke disparagingly and inaccurately. Speaking to the school’s student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian, he corrected her statements, saying “black students have graduated in the top of the class at Penn Law. ... And contrary to any suggestion otherwise, black students at Penn Law are extremely successful, both inside and outside the classroom, in the job market, and in their careers.”

Despite his rebuke of Wax for her racially-charged comments and violation of the school’s anonymous grading policy, he defended her right to free speech.

The incident raises thorny questions about the relationship between free speech and liberal values that have been debated across the country in recent years. While liberal discourse promotes a free market of ideas, it also allows some professors to advocate illiberal values, such as racism or sexism, that make many students feel marginalized.

Wax’s previous remarks that seemed to promote white superiority make her recent comments even more problematic; while speaking to The Daily Pennyslvanian last August, she said, “I don’t shrink from the word ‘superior.’ Everyone wants to go to countries ruled by white Europeans.”

While protecting the right for professors to speak openly facilitates open discourse, professors who espouse views that falsely denigrate racial or religious groups (or others) can promote a discriminatory learning environment.

Although Ruger’s response to the student demands indicates the dean is promoting an egalitarian atmosphere at the school, he didn’t actually engage with the primary issue in this incident: determining what level of free speech will be allowed, how to manage the gap between open discourse and liberal values, and how to confront racist statements.