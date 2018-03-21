So Long, English Majors — University Dropping 13 Humanities Majors

“To fund this future investment, resources would be shifted from programs with lower enrollment, primarily in the traditional humanities and social sciences.”

The American Philosophical Association and 22 other academic organizations issued a statement today opposing the plans of administrators at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to cease offering degrees in the humanities and social sciences: https://t.co/waSUof85xW pic.twitter.com/8ynA8tvUx3 — Kris Olds (@GlobalHigherEd) March 15, 2018

The common joke about English majors is what you can even do with that degree. Soon, some students won't have to hear the ribbing — because they won't have an option to major in English. Or history, philosophy and a number of other degree programs.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s has proposed eliminating more than a dozen majors currently being offered by the departments of humanities and social sciences.

A total of 13 majors are targeted, including English, philosophy, history, sociology and Spanish.

The elimination of courses is reportedly to deal with a projected multimillion-dollar deficit and to “clear career pathways.” The university said the proposed cuts were suggested in order to provide new opportunities to students and also to regain enrollment.

However, critics see the proposed changes differently. They argue the move will decrease commitment to liberal arts education and is an attempt to push student toward workplace skills and “practical job skills.”

The university released a statement detailing the proposed cuts and said the school currently faces a deficit of $4.5 million because declining enrollment means less tuition coming in.

“To fund this future investment, resources would be shifted from programs with lower enrollment, primarily in the traditional humanities and social sciences. Although some majors are proposed to be eliminated, courses would continue to be taught in these fields, and minors or certificates will be offered,” read the statement.

Some programs will be expanded, including marketing, management, graphic design, fire science and computer information systems.

In 2015, Republican Gov. Scott Walker also made a similar attempt and tried to change the mission of the university by removing words that commanded the university to “search for truth” and “improve the human condition” and replaced them with “meet the state’s workforce needs.”

Current and former students opposed the plan.

Hundreds of students staged protests outside the campus building. The demonstrations were called “Save Our Majors” and included about 300 students, faculty and staff members.

“The shift away from the humanities and from the opening of one’s mind to other cultures, languages, the arts, political science and so much more is one that universities will not return from, and we are giving up what a college education is all about if we do this,” said Samantha Stein, who graduated in 2017.

The university’s entire message can be viewed here.

After years of Scott Walker’s cuts to the state university system, a branch of the University of Wisconsin is eliminating 13 majors, including obscure ones like English, history and political science. https://t.co/EhpSvr26xT — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) March 15, 2018

"Many professors saw their fears of a 2015 change to state tenure law realized last week." The dismantling of the University of Wisconsin continues: Univ. of Wisconsin Stevens Point forced to cut 13 majors, including English, history, & political science.https://t.co/Z1JYgRHG01 — Mar Hicks (@histoftech) March 13, 2018

The University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point is proposing to eliminate virtually the entirety of the humanities and social sciences in favor of new majors "with a clear career pathway."https://t.co/kRp0BzLQiX — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) March 6, 2018

Read More This University Is Going To Rescind Trump's Honorary Degree

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Paul Hackett / Reuters